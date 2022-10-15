ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Johnson City Press

D-B boys, Crockett girls reign supreme in Big 5 cross country

BLOUNTVILLE — It took nearly a decade and a half, but the Dobyns-Bennett boys cross country team finally broke down the door Tuesday in the bone-chilling Big 5 Conference Championships on the West Ridge campus. The Indians — behind Luke Mussard’s individual title-winning time of 16:04.2 — snapped Daniel...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big day on Douglas as CCMS Fishing Team has one, two winning punch

DANDRIDGE, TN (WLAF) – Coach Mike King’s Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team came back home from Douglas Lake with a first and second place finish over the weekend. Cousins Anthony Malone and Ayden Malone are returning to their winning form from a couple of years ago as the duo claimed first place winning the Junior TBF Tournament on Douglas Lake. The Malones also won in the Big Fish category with a catch of 2.14 pounds. They won it with four fish totaling 5.68 pounds.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles likes Bucs’ competitiveness, not production

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles said he liked the way his team competed even if it didn’t play particularly well in its latest loss, a 55-33 setback to nationally ranked Mercer. “I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways we could look at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 19

Oct. 19, 1899: The Comet informed readers that, “The County Board of Health has decided to quarantine against Bristol and hereafter no one from Bristol will be allowed to enter Johnson City or Jonesboro except with a health certificate.”. The newspaper did not specify why the quarantine was in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Special teams not enough to bail out Bucs

Football coaches like to point out there are three phases to the game — offense, defense and special teams. East Tennessee State truly had a special game on special teams in its 55-33 loss to Mercer on Saturday, but neither the Bucs’ offense nor their defense could uphold their end of the bargain.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

HPUD: Water main break in Powell area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
POWELL, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN

