DANDRIDGE, TN (WLAF) – Coach Mike King’s Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team came back home from Douglas Lake with a first and second place finish over the weekend. Cousins Anthony Malone and Ayden Malone are returning to their winning form from a couple of years ago as the duo claimed first place winning the Junior TBF Tournament on Douglas Lake. The Malones also won in the Big Fish category with a catch of 2.14 pounds. They won it with four fish totaling 5.68 pounds.

DANDRIDGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO