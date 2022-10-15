Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Houlihan's kick spurs Lady Indians to Region 1-AAA semifinal win over Lady Patriots
DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field. After beating Jefferson County 4-0 back...
Johnson City Press
D-B boys, Crockett girls reign supreme in Big 5 cross country
BLOUNTVILLE — It took nearly a decade and a half, but the Dobyns-Bennett boys cross country team finally broke down the door Tuesday in the bone-chilling Big 5 Conference Championships on the West Ridge campus. The Indians — behind Luke Mussard’s individual title-winning time of 16:04.2 — snapped Daniel...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes to sell former Colonial Heights Middle to Christian school
BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian School is one step closer to opening at the former Colonial Heights Middle School campus. An access road being built for West Ridge High School also is moving closer to reality.
1450wlaf.com
Big day on Douglas as CCMS Fishing Team has one, two winning punch
DANDRIDGE, TN (WLAF) – Coach Mike King’s Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team came back home from Douglas Lake with a first and second place finish over the weekend. Cousins Anthony Malone and Ayden Malone are returning to their winning form from a couple of years ago as the duo claimed first place winning the Junior TBF Tournament on Douglas Lake. The Malones also won in the Big Fish category with a catch of 2.14 pounds. They won it with four fish totaling 5.68 pounds.
Johnson City Press
Quarles likes Bucs’ competitiveness, not production
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles said he liked the way his team competed even if it didn’t play particularly well in its latest loss, a 55-33 setback to nationally ranked Mercer. “I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways we could look at...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 19
Oct. 19, 1899: The Comet informed readers that, “The County Board of Health has decided to quarantine against Bristol and hereafter no one from Bristol will be allowed to enter Johnson City or Jonesboro except with a health certificate.”. The newspaper did not specify why the quarantine was in...
Johnson City Press
Special teams not enough to bail out Bucs
Football coaches like to point out there are three phases to the game — offense, defense and special teams. East Tennessee State truly had a special game on special teams in its 55-33 loss to Mercer on Saturday, but neither the Bucs’ offense nor their defense could uphold their end of the bargain.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Johnson City Press
Brian Tate named interim D-B principal, Andy Irvin interim assistant principal
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has named Dr. Brian Tate interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective Nov. 1. Tate will assume his responsibilities as interim principal when current Principal Dr. Chris Hampton begins his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on that same date.
WBIR
Snow falls in Campbell County on a freezing October morning
You read that right! Flurries fell in Campbell County Tuesday after a freezing morning in East Tennessee.
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Johnson City Press
UT Health Science Center, ETSU teaming up to open dental clinic in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with ETSU to open a dental clinic in Kingsport. The hope is that the clinic will transform into a four-year dental college.
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
HPUD: Water main break in Powell area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
Johnson City Press
La Ingrata Bar and Grill headed to Broad Street
KINGSPORT — A new bar and grill is getting ready to spice up downtown. LA INGRATA Bar and Grill may open as soon as the end of 2022, according to owner Bruno Ramirez.
wcyb.com
Traffic flowing again after crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic is flowing again following a crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday. A crash has blocked the Eastern Star exit on Interstate 26 eastbound near in Washington County, Tennessee, Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash at...
