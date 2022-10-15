Read full article on original website
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
Suspect arrested in connection to large Topeka house fire
A man was arrested Monday with three counts of suspected arson in connection to a Topeka house fire.
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Keith Gaylord at Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, officials arrested Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, as a second suspect in the murder of Keith Gaylord. TPD...
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Lawrence man pleads guilty to domestic battery, aggravated assault
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Gary D. Boyington Jr., 52, of Lawrence, agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault after the State rested its case Tuesday. The charges stemmed from a March 10, 2022 domestic incident...
Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple has been arrested after officials found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 block of Colorado Ave. related to an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say they arrested a man for arson in connection with a large fire Monday night in Central Topeka. Nathaniel Stanton, 27, was booked on three counts of arson and one count of criminal trespass. A thick plume of smoke from the scene at...
Salute Our Heroes: A man who is taking strides to turn a Topeka community around
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2017, Johnathan Sublet answered the call to turn around a Topeka community. “They said they are doing some work in this neighborhood called Hi-Crest and said when we called around to some of our friends around the country, they said you were the one to come lead it,” said Sublet.
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
Local civil rights organizations are demanding action from city
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After two police killings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action. On Thursday a black man was shot and killed by police after officers say he threatened three people with a knife. This, among other recent police-involved shootings led to some local organizations demanding action. Yesterday, the NAACP Topeka Unit, the […]
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
