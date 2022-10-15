ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Southern Jags build momentum from Alcorn win

BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern wide receiver named SWAC newcomer of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third week in a row, a Southern University football player is taking home conference player of the week honors. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern University wide receiver August Pitre III as its newcomer of the week. Pitre played a pivotal...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU exudes new confidence after lessons learned

After a big loss vs Tennessee and road win at Florida, LSU believes in the lessons learned that will mold their path going into the second half of their season under Brian Kelly. For the full story, click on the video provided…
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Women’s Basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Entering Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season at LSU, the Tigers were ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll released Tuesday. This is the first time LSU will enter a season ranked since the Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll going into the 2013-14 season. Last year LSU made its first appearance in the AP Poll during Week 5 and the Tigers remained ranked through the remainder of the season, reaching as high as No. 6 (Week 17) and coming in at No. 9 in the season’s final poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Offense Shines, LSU Powers Past Florida, 45-35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns and 349 yards passing to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35, on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Gators fell to 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA

