Brother, sister play for the same high school football team in Louisiana
It's not every day you get to see a female lace up her cleats and hit the gridiron
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
brproud.com
Southern Jags build momentum from Alcorn win
BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks with media prior to matchup against Virginia University-Lynchburg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a big win against Alcorn State. Southern won 21-17 and brought their record to 4-2 on the season. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against Virginia University-Lynchburg. Prior to that, Southern head coach Eric Dooley...
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
brproud.com
Southern wide receiver named SWAC newcomer of the week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third week in a row, a Southern University football player is taking home conference player of the week honors. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern University wide receiver August Pitre III as its newcomer of the week. Pitre played a pivotal...
brproud.com
LSU exudes new confidence after lessons learned
After a big loss vs Tennessee and road win at Florida, LSU believes in the lessons learned that will mold their path going into the second half of their season under Brian Kelly. For the full story, click on the video provided…
brproud.com
WATCH: Brian Kelly speaks prior to SEC showdown between Tigers and Rebels
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are coming off an emphatic win over the Florida Gators by a score of 45-35. Jayden Daniels accounted for a total of six touchdowns, three on the ground and three through the air. The victory ran the Tigers record to 5-2...
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – Entering Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season at LSU, the Tigers were ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll released Tuesday. This is the first time LSU will enter a season ranked since the Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll going into the 2013-14 season. Last year LSU made its first appearance in the AP Poll during Week 5 and the Tigers remained ranked through the remainder of the season, reaching as high as No. 6 (Week 17) and coming in at No. 9 in the season’s final poll.
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
brproud.com
Offense Shines, LSU Powers Past Florida, 45-35
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns and 349 yards passing to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35, on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU improved to 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Gators fell to 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC. The Tigers...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
brproud.com
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
