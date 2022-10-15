Read full article on original website
Notre Dame scores late to win Fish Bowl, head to third-straight Mercer final
Just one night after the two girls 2022 Mercer County Tournament semifinal games were largely anticlimactic, most people thought that the two boys tournament semifinal games would be hugely competitive affairs.
West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal
West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Lenape Valley edges Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap
Juan Panesso Osorio converted a pass from Nico Madrid as Lenape Valley won on the road, 1-0, over Morris Tech. Tim Vanklingeren saved four shots to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (8-6), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Morris Tech is now 3-9. The N.J. High School...
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Caldwell, West Essex play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Caldwell is 8-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you...
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul
Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills
Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey. The N.J. High School...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18
Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
Girls soccer: Browne leads No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Gov. Livingston
Carys Browne recorded a hat trick to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Mia Trombetta scored as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-2-5) while Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana, Lily Camacho and Julianna Doran each had an assist. Goalie Rebecca Kessler had six saves while Morgan Virgil had one.
Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves...
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18
Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem
A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year
NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
