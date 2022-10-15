ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal

West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final

All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley edges Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap

Juan Panesso Osorio converted a pass from Nico Madrid as Lenape Valley won on the road, 1-0, over Morris Tech. Tim Vanklingeren saved four shots to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (8-6), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Morris Tech is now 3-9. The N.J. High School...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul

Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills

Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey. The N.J. High School...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18

Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton

Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18

Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18

Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem

A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap

Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

