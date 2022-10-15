Dewayne Coleman, 80, of Dawsonville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence following a period of declining health. Born February 24, 1942, Dewayne had been a resident of Dawsonville most of his life and had also lived in Atlanta. He attended Lanier Christian Church in Gainesville, Georgia and was a member of Chamblee Sardis Masonic Lodge #444 F & AM. Also a member of the Shriners, Dewayne served as President of the Tucker Shrine Club and served with the Yaarab Roadrunners, taking many children back and forth to the Shriners Hospital. For many years he worked as a commercial truck driver, both long-haul and local, and worked as volunteer security during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He had a soft heart for animals and loved his pets dearly. An avid outdoorsman, Dewayne had a servant’s heart and loved to cook for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tallman and Lucile Coleman and an infant daughter.

