This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Family fun at the fair – here’s our list of can’t-miss attractionsKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Volleyball playoffs: Buford, Branch lead 14 area teams back into 2022 postseason
The 2021 Georgia High School Association volleyball campaign was a stellar one for Northeast Georgia area teams. Buford captured the Class 6A state title, Flowery Branch finished as state runners-up in Class 4A, and North Forsyth (7A), Cherokee Bluff (3A), and Union County (2A) all made the semifinals in their respective classifications. Jefferson and Chestatee both made the Elite 8 in Class 4A.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
dawgnation.com
Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’
ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ‘looking solely at one thing’ with SEC race heating up and tough stretch ahead
ATHENS — Kirby Smart delivered a stern message after Georgia’s 55-0 thrashing of Vanderbilt, the team’s most complete win of the season since a 49-3 win over Oregon in the season opener. “We’ve got a long way to go, guys,” Smart said of his No. 1-ranked, reigning...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
accesswdun.com
Dewayne Coleman
Dewayne Coleman, 80, of Dawsonville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence following a period of declining health. Born February 24, 1942, Dewayne had been a resident of Dawsonville most of his life and had also lived in Atlanta. He attended Lanier Christian Church in Gainesville, Georgia and was a member of Chamblee Sardis Masonic Lodge #444 F & AM. Also a member of the Shriners, Dewayne served as President of the Tucker Shrine Club and served with the Yaarab Roadrunners, taking many children back and forth to the Shriners Hospital. For many years he worked as a commercial truck driver, both long-haul and local, and worked as volunteer security during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He had a soft heart for animals and loved his pets dearly. An avid outdoorsman, Dewayne had a servant’s heart and loved to cook for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tallman and Lucile Coleman and an infant daughter.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville schools announce hiring of armed security guards
Students in Gainesville will see a new addition when they arrive to school Tuesday morning as armed guards will now be positioned at each of the Gainesville City Schools. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, it was announced that ten armed security guards had been hired by the school system. Each elementary and middle school was assigned one armed guard, with two assigned to Gainesville High School.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
accesswdun.com
Herbert Milton Rish. Jr.
Herbert Milton Rish, Jr., age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Rish was born on November 17, 1948, in Alabama, to the late Herbert Milton Rish, Sr. and Alma McComsey Rish. He was a retired senior banker and a veteran of the United States Army. Herbert was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Lee; and 2 angel grandbabies.
MLB Owner Has Donated To Herschel Walker's Campaign
At least one owner has decided to donate to Herschel Walker's Republican Senate campaign in the state of Georgia. Charles B. Johnson, who's the owner of the San Francisco Giants, has donated to Walker's campaign numerous times. According to sfgate.com, Johnson recently donated $100K to Walker's campaign. The donation was...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral for Jefferson high school football star
Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
accesswdun.com
Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff
The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road reopens after crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash shut down Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County for several hours Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened but drivers should still expect delays in the area. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries....
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
