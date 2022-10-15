ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Volleyball playoffs: Buford, Branch lead 14 area teams back into 2022 postseason

The 2021 Georgia High School Association volleyball campaign was a stellar one for Northeast Georgia area teams. Buford captured the Class 6A state title, Flowery Branch finished as state runners-up in Class 4A, and North Forsyth (7A), Cherokee Bluff (3A), and Union County (2A) all made the semifinals in their respective classifications. Jefferson and Chestatee both made the Elite 8 in Class 4A.
BUFORD, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’

ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Dewayne Coleman

Dewayne Coleman, 80, of Dawsonville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence following a period of declining health. Born February 24, 1942, Dewayne had been a resident of Dawsonville most of his life and had also lived in Atlanta. He attended Lanier Christian Church in Gainesville, Georgia and was a member of Chamblee Sardis Masonic Lodge #444 F & AM. Also a member of the Shriners, Dewayne served as President of the Tucker Shrine Club and served with the Yaarab Roadrunners, taking many children back and forth to the Shriners Hospital. For many years he worked as a commercial truck driver, both long-haul and local, and worked as volunteer security during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He had a soft heart for animals and loved his pets dearly. An avid outdoorsman, Dewayne had a servant’s heart and loved to cook for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tallman and Lucile Coleman and an infant daughter.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville schools announce hiring of armed security guards

Students in Gainesville will see a new addition when they arrive to school Tuesday morning as armed guards will now be positioned at each of the Gainesville City Schools. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, it was announced that ten armed security guards had been hired by the school system. Each elementary and middle school was assigned one armed guard, with two assigned to Gainesville High School.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Herbert Milton Rish. Jr.

Herbert Milton Rish, Jr., age 73, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Rish was born on November 17, 1948, in Alabama, to the late Herbert Milton Rish, Sr. and Alma McComsey Rish. He was a retired senior banker and a veteran of the United States Army. Herbert was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Lee; and 2 angel grandbabies.
CLEVELAND, GA
The Spun

MLB Owner Has Donated To Herschel Walker's Campaign

At least one owner has decided to donate to Herschel Walker's Republican Senate campaign in the state of Georgia. Charles B. Johnson, who's the owner of the San Francisco Giants, has donated to Walker's campaign numerous times. According to sfgate.com, Johnson recently donated $100K to Walker's campaign. The donation was...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral for Jefferson high school football star

Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff

The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia

Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA

