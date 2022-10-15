ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Game Notes: Missouri Week

Vanderbilt visits Missouri on Saturday (3 p.m. CT on SEC Network) Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-2) at Missouri (2-4, 0-3) Saturday, Oct. 22 • 3 p.m. CT. • Vanderbilt is set to travel to Columbia this weekend to face Missouri on the road. The contest marks the second of back-to-back road games for the Commodores.
COLUMBIA, MO
vucommodores.com

Dores Ready to Tangle With Tigers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has one final challenge to finish out the month of October, a month that has greatly tested the Commodores against two of the nation’s top teams. Losses to No. 9 Mississippi and No. 1 Georgia, respectively, (after a setback at No. 1 Alabama to...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Stackhouse Signs Contract Extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director, has extended the contract of fourth-year men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt announced. “The positive trajectory of our men’s basketball program under Coach Stackhouse is clear,” Lee said. “Committing to and investing...
NASHVILLE, TN

