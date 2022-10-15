Read full article on original website
Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray "Absolutely Hated" Adam Sandler and Chris Farley at Saturday Night Live
During Saturday Night Live's early years, Bill Murray was a cast member from the show's second through fifth seasons. Between 1981 and 1999, Murray returned to the show five times as the host. Of course, big names such as Adam Sandler and Chris Farley were thriving on the show in the '90s. Apparently, Murray was not a fan of those SNL staples. In fact, Rob Schneider, who was a cast member from 1990 to 1994, recently told The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show (via THR) that Murray wasn't a fan of his SNL class.
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
Watch The Rock Sing Country Music on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the midst of one of the biggest press tours of his career. While The Rock is no stranger to franchise films, as he has had starring roles in Fast & Furious and G.I. Joe, this is the first time that the former WWE Champion is kickstarting a comic book project. Johnson is set to star as the titular character in Black Adam, a DC Comics story about an ancient Egyptian anti-hero who finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Society. As he gears up for the film's worldwide release this Friday, The Rock has been making the rounds on talk shows to tout the fall blockbuster. His latest appearance took him to The Kelly Clarkson Show, which saw The Rock resurrect his singing voice for a duet with host Kelly Clarkson.
Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan Reveals Why He Played Doctor Fate
Pierce Brosnan is no strange to big movies. After all, this is the guy who last played James Bond before Daniel Craig took over the role and stars in those beloved Mamma Mia movies. Still, the storied career of Brosnan had never included a role in a super franchise through 40 years of acting... until now. Brosnan becomes Doctor Fate of the DC's Justice Society of America with the upcoming release of Black Adam, a film where he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell. The actor spoke to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, explaining what enticed him about the role enough to finally join a comic book super hero saga.
Olivia Wilde shares salad dressing recipe from Nora Ephron book after nanny claim
A salad dressing that Olivia Wilde allegedly prepared for Harry Styles while the director was still living with her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, has captivated social media this week.A now-removed Daily Mail article claimed to speak to Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, who alleged that Sudeikis was “infuriated” after Wilde prepared a salad for Styles with her “special dressing”.Wilde and Sudeikis denied these claims in a joint statement to People: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. “Her...
She-Hulk Double Shares New Cast Photos: "I Learned So Much From This Set"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and included some major cameos as well as some big character reveals. It's clear the show's cast had a good time bringing the Marvel Comics character to life, and now that the first season has come to an end, the folks involved are sharing fun behind-the-scenes content. She-Hulk is 6'7" but Tatiana Maslany is 5'4", so a lot of movie magic goes into bringing the character to life. We have seen some behind-the-scenes photos featuring Maslany wearing a motion capture suit, but the production still uses stand-ins for references, including Malia Arrayah. Arrayah, who is 6'5", served as the on-set reference for She-Hulk. This week, she took to Instagram to share some photos and talk about her experience.
Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on Future Romance With Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk
Could there potentially be a new Marvel romance brewing between Daredevil and She-Hulk? That is a question on the minds of many fans after watching the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) first sparred in the courtroom in Episode 8, where they later teamed in their superhero costumes and the bedroom. Daredevil even made a special appearance in Episode 9's finale, where their chemistry continued to shine through. With the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law complete, Charlie Cox speaks out on a future romance between She-Hulk and Daredevil.
