National Chili Month: Try it with lamb!
Kylee came in with another fantastic recipe. This one is for a lamb chili. Yum!. Kylee came in with another fantastic recipe. This one is for a lamb chili. Yum!. A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself!
Indiana body identified by DNA
Through DNA testing, Monroe County Sheriffs detectives have identified the body of Steven Gabbard, who was 38 or 39 years old at the time of his disappearance, and last seen riding a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle when he left for Indianapolis. Indiana body identified by DNA. Through DNA testing, Monroe...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit …. The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed against Ball State University by a student. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-court-of-appeals-revives-class-action-suit-against-ball-state/. A Lifestyle & Parenting Expert...
Freezing forecast with a hint of flurries for Indiana
Freezing forecast with a hint of flurries for Indiana. Freezing forecast with a hint of flurries for Indiana. Indiana Senate candidates talk domestic, foreign …. Indiana's U.S. Senate candidates faced off Sunday for their only debate. Officials urge Hoosiers to practice safe methods …. As colder weather moves in, officials...
IN Focus: Early voting begins across the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Voters across Indiana can head to the polls as early voting begins for the midterm elections. There’s congressional races, local and Statehouse positions, as well as a Senate seat up for grabs this time around. Know before you go. Now, groups such as Common Cause Indiana...
Season’s first snow showers expected across parts of Indiana Monday night!
INDIANAPOLIS – Polar air is beginning to settle in across Central Indiana and with it may come our first snowflakes of the season!. Snowfall will be possible across Central Indiana largely from 8pm Monday to 8am Tuesday. That is not to say that it will be snowing the entire time, but rather the opportunity to see a few snow showers will occur in the window. Snowfall will be light, though a coating may result from more persistent snowfall across northeastern parts of the state.
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
IN Focus: Panelists discuss abortion lawsuit latest, Secretary of State debate, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying on the lawsuits invilving Indiana’s new abortion law? What are their thoughts on the recent Secretary of Sate debate?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Robin Winston, and Tony Samuel discuss all the updates from the Statehouse and...
1 injured by campaign signs rigged with razor blades in Pennsylvania, police say
(NEXSTAR) – The election season took an ugly turn in one southeastern Pennsylvania county after police say razor blades affixed to campaign signs injured at least one person. “Over the past election cycles, we have dealt with theft of signs, vandalism of signs, neighbor disputes, etc.. but this is...
