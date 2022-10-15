Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 14

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught on this regular season finale Friday, two plays stand out as the best of the best, and now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: COLUMBUS NORTH’S DAMON EDWARDS

Columbus North gets creative on the road visiting Terre Haute South as Tyler Blythe gets the jet sweep and flips it back to Damon Edwards who goes deep down the field for Cooper Horn and a 45 yard touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: WESTFIELD’S ANDREW LIESKE

Keep your eyes peeled to the screen here, as Westfield’s Casey Graybill gets the tip of the Franklin Central pass, and the batted ball falls into the hands of his teammate Tyler Dikos. Running toward the end zone, Dikos is stripped by the Flashes, but Andrew Lieske is right there to pick it up and finish the return for a Shamrocks touchdown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.