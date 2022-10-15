ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 14

By Dave Griffiths
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught on this regular season finale Friday, two plays stand out as the best of the best, and now your vote will determine which of them wins the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: COLUMBUS NORTH’S DAMON EDWARDS

Columbus North gets creative on the road visiting Terre Haute South as Tyler Blythe gets the jet sweep and flips it back to Damon Edwards who goes deep down the field for Cooper Horn and a 45 yard touchdown.

NOMINEE #2: WESTFIELD’S ANDREW LIESKE

Keep your eyes peeled to the screen here, as Westfield’s Casey Graybill gets the tip of the Franklin Central pass, and the batted ball falls into the hands of his teammate Tyler Dikos. Running toward the end zone, Dikos is stripped by the Flashes, but Andrew Lieske is right there to pick it up and finish the return for a Shamrocks touchdown.

FOX59

Colts vs. Jaguars: Keys to the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts issues in Jacksonville are well-documented, but they’ve had much more success against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, winning four straight. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts securing their first divisional win of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana

Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil

INDIANAPOLIS – Fans lined up for autographs and selfies with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. “These people are incredible. Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano told FOX59 before the Colts and Jaguars game. Pagano was back in the building for the Colts’ “Crucial Catch” game. “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

No-huddle? No problem for Matt Ryan, Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – It proved to be the right time and the right place. More to the point, it was the right pace. Intent on implementing the no-huddle offense at some point, Frank Reich and his offense staff decided the target date was the Indianapolis Colts’ week 6 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Upon Further Review: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS – Every Sunday Chris Hagan puts the Colts on the hot seat with one burning question in “Upon Further Review”. This week Chris asks how long it would take for players to catch him in a race if he started at the 10 yard line and they started at the goal line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts trusted Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce, and they delivered

INDIANAPOLIS – With everything on the line, it was a matter of trust. Trust in the veteran quarterback to make the necessary throw to complete yet another game-winning drive. Trust in the rookie receiver to make the highlight catch with every set of eyes at Lucas Oil Stadium and one-on-coverage pressing him down the right […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Offensive line decided to shut off the sack ‘nozzle’

INDIANAPOLIS – Enough was enough. And there was no argument from Ryan Kelly. The Indianapolis Colts’ three-time Pro Bowl center had been part of an offensive line than had allowed 21 sacks and 73 quarterback pressures in the first five games. “At some point, the nozzle’s got to be shut off,’’ Kelly said. That was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts beat Jaguars on last-second touchdown

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Ryan hit Alex Pierce for a 32-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to lift the Colts a 34-27 victory, their first AFC South win of the season. The score was Pierce’s first career touchdown and capped an outstanding day for Ryan, who finished 42 of 58 for 389 yards and three touchdowns. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman dies after falling at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman died after falling at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium over the weekend. According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Donna Steenbarger fell down the stairs and hit her head during Saturday night’s game. She died from her injuries on Sunday morning. Her death remains under investigation.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Colts without Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines versus Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without their top two running backs for Sunday’s key AFC South meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) have been downgraded to out. Each was questionable on Friday’s status report. Taylor will miss a second straight game with an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Jaguars at Colts: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4 Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I: Home sweet home, or so the Colts hope. They’ve won four straight against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium and eight of the last nine. The home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Colts owner Irsay says there’s ‘merit to remove’ Snyder

NEW YORK – The focus of the NFL’s fall owners’ meetings took a dramatic turn Tuesday afternoon when Jim Irsay went against the norm and spoke out against one of his colleagues. The Indianapolis Colts’ owner’s bombshell: There’s “merit’’ to removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay wants to see all of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Grover Stewart’s wings featured at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS – Of the many food offerings at Lucas Oil Stadium, none has created the same stir as Grover Stewart’s “Kitchen Sink Wings”. “Coming off of the success of ‘Hard Knocks’, Sodexo asked what if we worked with Grover to get the wings sold at the stadium,” said Colts vice president of marketing Stephanie Pemberton. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Maryland tops Indiana after Tagovailoa leaves with injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Following an injury to Taulia Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in and led a game-winning drive to lift Maryland past Indiana 38-33 on Saturday. After getting hit as he threw a pass, Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury with just over 14 […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

O’Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw four touchdown passes and Devin Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score Saturday as Purdue overpowered Nebraska 43-37. The Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) have won four straight and retained a share of the conference’s West Division lead with No. 24 Illinois. Nebraska (3-4, […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll

A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

FOX59

