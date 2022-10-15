Milton-Union shuts out Northridge to remain undefeated
The Milton-Union Bulldogs dominated their way to a 51-0 shutout win over the Northridge Polar Bears to keep the Bulldogs' undefeated season alive, improving to 9-0 overall in Friday night's Operation Football Game of the Week.
