Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances
Meet the three candidates running for Bryan mayor, hear their stances - KRHD asks the big questions about Bryan's future
KBTX.com
Lace up your sneakers for the St. Nick Fun Run
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever considered running a 5 or 10 kilometer race for a good cause, now is the time to start training for it. Hosted by St. Thomas Early Learning Center, the St. Nick Fun Run is about the celebration of St. Nick’s legacy of generosity towards all, especially children. It is also about continuing that generosity to those in our community who would like to be a part of the St. Thomas school, but cannot afford to do so.
Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family. The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more. When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m....
KBTX.com
Keep Brazos Beautiful encourages community to join and make a difference
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keep Brazos Beautiful has been working to make the Bryan-College Station community better for decades and in 2022 the effort has not stopped. Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful Allison Batte says they are encouraging people to get out and make a difference. “One of the...
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Gives aims to meet $1 million target
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is underway, and the community is continuing to support nonprofits that are the hands and feet of the community. This year, the Brazos Valley Gives team is hoping to raise $1 million for 161 nonprofits. One is the Friends of the Library, which...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs. Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs. Rudder got...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H Judging Team won 3rd at competition
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County 4-H Livestock Judging Team represented the state of Texas at the American Royal in Kansas City. They were third Overall Team out of 17 teams from across the United States. The senior judging team members include Taylor Colvin, Kyler Wendt, Will Herd and Miranda Skaggs.
KBTX.com
Concerns come to light after Chilifest says charity donations will come up short
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest, a weekend-long music festival held in Snook, made a return this year for its 29th annual event in April. The event is a fundraiser widely known for giving back to area charities but this year many nonprofits are wondering if and when they’ll receive those donations.
KBTX.com
Experience a WWII tank at the Museum of the American G.I.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wanted to experience history in motion? Now’s your chance at the Museum of the American G.I. Executive Director Leisha Mullins joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the WWII Tank Experience. The WWII Tank Experience is an immersive program where participants explore...
KBTX.com
Aggie corn maze opening this weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The eighth annual aggie corn maze opens this Friday in College Station. The event is put on by the Texas A&M Agronomy Society. The maze is located at 2748 F&B Road in College Station. Family, kids, even dogs are welcome. Event organizers say it will...
KBTX.com
A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
KBTX.com
Seven teams from the Brazos Valley make the DCTF Rankings ahead of Week Nine
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week Nine of the season with seven teams from the Brazos Valley ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 3 after handing Leander Glenn their first loss in district play 27-24 in double overtime.
KBTX.com
Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a community Rosary on Sunday at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan hosted by area Catholic Churches and the organization America Needs Fatima. ”When we come together and we praise and worship God in the public square and in the open it’s very powerful, very powerful in the spiritual realm,” said organizer Roger Martinez.
KBTX.com
Iola volleyball takes down Normangee in top ten showdown
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Iola volleyball team beat No. 10 Normangee 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs are in second place in the District 22-2A standings, while the Lady Panthers are in third. Iola will play its final district game on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD talks timeline for new transportation and maintenance facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD school board met for the first time since getting city council approval for its new transportation and maintenance facility. Now, the district is looking to get the ball rolling as they lay out a timeline for the project. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will house the transportation and maintenance facility, food services, and a meeting room that holds hundreds of people.
KBTX.com
Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council’s District 1 race
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two longtime Bryan residents are vowing for the district one seat on the Bryan City Council. The seat is currently held by Reuben Marin who is term-limited. Raul Santana spent the majority of his life in the manufacturing industry where he worked for more than three decades....
KBTX.com
Aggies host Intrasquad World Series starting Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball hosts a three-game Intrasquad World Series on Olsen Field Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday. The first two games are seven-inning affairs beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day. Saturday caps off the three-game set with a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m.
KBTX.com
Rotary Club of CS, Napa Flats team up to help provide clothing to kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of College Station and Napa Flats teamed up Sunday to host a special fundraiser called Pizza For a Purpose to help raise money for area children who need assistance buying new clothes. For each ticket purchased, supporters received a pizza and a...
Comments / 0