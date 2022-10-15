ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Lace up your sneakers for the St. Nick Fun Run

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever considered running a 5 or 10 kilometer race for a good cause, now is the time to start training for it. Hosted by St. Thomas Early Learning Center, the St. Nick Fun Run is about the celebration of St. Nick’s legacy of generosity towards all, especially children. It is also about continuing that generosity to those in our community who would like to be a part of the St. Thomas school, but cannot afford to do so.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Keep Brazos Beautiful encourages community to join and make a difference

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keep Brazos Beautiful has been working to make the Bryan-College Station community better for decades and in 2022 the effort has not stopped. Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful Allison Batte says they are encouraging people to get out and make a difference. “One of the...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Gives aims to meet $1 million target

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is underway, and the community is continuing to support nonprofits that are the hands and feet of the community. This year, the Brazos Valley Gives team is hoping to raise $1 million for 161 nonprofits. One is the Friends of the Library, which...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs. Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs. Rudder got...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Experience a WWII tank at the Museum of the American G.I.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wanted to experience history in motion? Now’s your chance at the Museum of the American G.I. Executive Director Leisha Mullins joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the WWII Tank Experience. The WWII Tank Experience is an immersive program where participants explore...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie corn maze opening this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The eighth annual aggie corn maze opens this Friday in College Station. The event is put on by the Texas A&M Agronomy Society. The maze is located at 2748 F&B Road in College Station. Family, kids, even dogs are welcome. Event organizers say it will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a community Rosary on Sunday at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan hosted by area Catholic Churches and the organization America Needs Fatima. ”When we come together and we praise and worship God in the public square and in the open it’s very powerful, very powerful in the spiritual realm,” said organizer Roger Martinez.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Iola volleyball takes down Normangee in top ten showdown

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Iola volleyball team beat No. 10 Normangee 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 26-24 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs are in second place in the District 22-2A standings, while the Lady Panthers are in third. Iola will play its final district game on...
NORMANGEE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth

Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD talks timeline for new transportation and maintenance facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD school board met for the first time since getting city council approval for its new transportation and maintenance facility. Now, the district is looking to get the ball rolling as they lay out a timeline for the project. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will house the transportation and maintenance facility, food services, and a meeting room that holds hundreds of people.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council’s District 1 race

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two longtime Bryan residents are vowing for the district one seat on the Bryan City Council. The seat is currently held by Reuben Marin who is term-limited. Raul Santana spent the majority of his life in the manufacturing industry where he worked for more than three decades....
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies host Intrasquad World Series starting Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball hosts a three-game Intrasquad World Series on Olsen Field Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday. The first two games are seven-inning affairs beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day. Saturday caps off the three-game set with a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

