Sundown Lightfoot
3d ago
Station owners have already jacked up the price of gas as much as 30 cents per gallon, even though the OPEC production cut doesn't take effect until November. Just gouging the consumer and maximizing profit.
Reply(9)
6
Betty Ohara
3d ago
that's the Demoidiots talking and we all know if their lips are moving their lying. Still trying to sway votes for the mid terms.
Reply(1)
6
Lynn
3d ago
Wouldn't hold my breath that it will go down. Really cant blame station owners who have been caught paying more for supply in the past than they were selling it for.
Reply
4
