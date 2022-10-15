ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 32

Sundown Lightfoot
3d ago

Station owners have already jacked up the price of gas as much as 30 cents per gallon, even though the OPEC production cut doesn't take effect until November. Just gouging the consumer and maximizing profit.

Reply(9)
6
Betty Ohara
3d ago

that's the Demoidiots talking and we all know if their lips are moving their lying. Still trying to sway votes for the mid terms.

Reply(1)
6
Lynn
3d ago

Wouldn't hold my breath that it will go down. Really cant blame station owners who have been caught paying more for supply in the past than they were selling it for.

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy