Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 10
BENJAMIN RUSSELL (6-2, 3-2) AT HELENA (6-2, 3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Benjamin Russell beat Briarwood 16-14 and Helena fell 52-51 in 4 overtimes to Calera. The skinny: Helena leads the series 3-1 and won 32-0 last season. It’s a crucial Class 6A, Region 3...
Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Winterboro High School football team will have a game with Fayetteville High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
‘Embrace the moment’: UAB hits the road for Friday night matchup against Western Kentucky
A battle of epic proportions, set in the foothills of the bluegrass, pits dominant opposing forces as the UAB football team seeks to reestablish its conference supremacy in a mid-season league contest with future title game implications. The Blazers hit the road to open a crucial two-game conference road trip...
Bessemer, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bessemer. The Hayden High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00. The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Bessemer City High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
Business as usual for Auburn’s Bryan Harsin despite swirling job rumors
As speculation mounted regarding his future as Auburn’s head football coach, Bryan Harsin treated Monday like the beginning of any other bye week. Harsin made stops Monday in Birmingham and Mobile, both to visit with key recruits and for a pair of speaking engagements. He spoke at the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club in the morning (obviously) and then addressed the 1st & 10 Club in Mobile for dinner.
Birmingham, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Birmingham. The Minor High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School football team will have a game with Wenonah High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:01.
Moundville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Blocton High School football team will have a game with Hale County High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic. The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Former Alabama star Herb Jones ‘a big foundation’ for New Orleans Pelicans
Former Alabama basketball stars Herb Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. returned to their home state on Friday night as their New Orleans Pelicans battled the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham in the final exhibition game before the regular season starts Tuesday. Jones, a Tuscaloosa native and former SEC Player of the...
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Dale Strong holds commanding fundraising lead in 5th District race
Dale Strong has held a fundraising advantage throughout his bid to become north Alabama’s congressman and, five weeks before election day, that momentum hasn’t slowed. Now the Republican nominee for the open 5th Congressional District seat, Strong is continuing with the money lead over Democratic opponent Kathy Warner-Stanton. Strong and Warner-Stanton are seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who ran for Senate and opted not to seek reelection to his House seat.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Jefferson County proposing $50 million North Birmingham amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission presented a plan Tuesday to build a $50 million amphitheater two blocks north of Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. The funding for the 9,000 seat venue would come from the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, BJCC, Live Nation and the Convention and...
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
