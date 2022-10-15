ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation arrested in Florida

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Creek County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a woman last known to be in the Sapulpa area. According to a CCSO Facebook post, Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to the CCSO on October 15, 2022. The post said Fuller was last known to...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after striking victim in the head with axe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say dealt a near fatal blow to a man he had never spoken to before. Monday evening, officers were called to a home near 15th and Denver for an "axeing". Investigators learned that the suspect, Israel Trejo,...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Person of interest named in deaths of 4 men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The four men who have now been missing a week were positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner on Monday, October 17, 2022. The families of the four missing men; Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were notified. Sheriff Prentice of Okmulgee Police Dept states during a press conference Monday afternoon that two pieces of property were searched including...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
TULSA, OK

