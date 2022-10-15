Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Finish 15-0-1 Regular Season
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro and Ezra Ezan each scored a pair of goals and recorded a pair of assists Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over McCann Tech. Gavin ODonnell scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist in the...
iBerkshires.com
Kays' Goal Lifts Wahconah Past Frontier
DALTON, Mass. – Sean Kays scored in the 66th minute to give the Wahconah boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Frontier on Tuesday. Frontier took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but Kays set up Brody Calvert for the tying goal midway through the second half. Six minutes later,...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls Top Hoosac Valley
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Lily McDermott had a goal and an assist Monday to lead the Mount Greylock girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Hoosac Valley. Nora Lopez, Maire Scanlon and Jane Skavlem each found the back of the net, and Mai O'Connor made two saves to earn the shutout in goal.
iBerkshires.com
Frontier Boys Shut Out Lenox
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. -- Nico Fasulo scored in the eighth minute to send the Frontier boys soccer team on to a 2-0 win over Lenox on Monday. Frontier doubled its lead on an own goal in the final minute of the first half. Lenox (2-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah's Kaley Qualifies for Division 2 State Tournament
SOUTHWICK, Mass. – The Wahconah golf juggernaut Tuesday hit a red light on the putting greens at the Ranch Golf Club. The season came to an end for most of the team with a fifth-place finish at the Division 2 Western Massachusetts Championships. Belchertown won the event with an...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions
WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
iBerkshires.com
McLaughlin, McDermott Help Squads Stay Unbeaten
As the fall sports post-season officially gets underway on Monday morning in Wilbraham, just a handful of Berkshire County teams can boast of undefeated records. This week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week each played a big role in keeping their teams unbeaten. Wahconah golfer Pat McLaughlin was a consistent medalist...
iBerkshires.com
Grand Night for Lee's Hard-Working MaKayla Schuerer
LEE, Mass. -- MaKayla Schuerer worked for nearly three years and countless hours in the gym to get 998 assists for the Lee High volleyball team. She wasted no time getting the next two. Schuerer set up Mya Andre for a kill early in the first set Monday to give...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Men's Soccer Blanks Fitchburg State
FITCHBURG, Mass. -- Mount Greylock graduate Sam Edge stopped six shots Saturday to backstop the MCLA men's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Fitchburg State. Marcos Lopez had a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (5-7-1, 2-2-1 MASCAC), who host Salem State on Friday. Volleyball. SALEM, Mass. --...
iBerkshires.com
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
iBerkshires.com
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Returning to Pre-pandemic Patterns, In-class Instruction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA president James Birge said students are mostly doing well to start the new school year, after two-and-a-half years of remote or hybrid instruction. "I think all of us know that the pandemic hasn't disappeared. It's in an endemic stage, and so there's a little bit of disease, but generally, the people that I've encountered seem really excited to be back," he said. "Really happy to be sitting with people and not necessarily online."
iBerkshires.com
BHS grows its healthcare workforce through unique "talent pipeline" program.
In a decisive move to address staffing challenges and continue to build a skilled healthcare workforce right here in the Berkshires, that county's largest employer, Berkshire Health Systems, has launched a series of workforce development pipeline programs that are opening new career paths for hundreds of nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Even more importantly, the creation of those skilled jobs will expand and deliver vital healthcare services to patients and communities throughout the region.
iBerkshires.com
BHS and Public Health Nurses Holding Vaccine Clinic in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in October. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 pm at the Williams College Field House, is open to the public and to staff and students from Williams College.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Welcomes Seven New Faculty Members
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) is pleased to announce that seven new faculty members will be joining the Trailblazer community for the College’s fall semester: Eunice Uhm, Mariah Hepworth, Omotara Adeeko, Carter J. Carter, Darren Johnson, Amy Shapiro, and Kara Corlew. New faculty...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — One dozen Berkshire county libraries are hosting The Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl from October 17 to October 22, 2022. All are welcome to explore the Berkshires by visiting public libraries across the county. Participants can pick up a passport at the first library they visit and then drive from library to library, collecting passport stamps and small prizes.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Fixed-Rate Power Supply Program Agreement
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The town has finalized a 12-month, fixed-price electricity supply agreement through its municipal power-purchasing program. This fixed rate, lower than a planned National Grid increase, is being passed on to local residents and businesses who can choose to opt into the program. According to a...
iBerkshires.com
Visually Impaired Students Unite for White Cane Awareness Day at Pittsfield High
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Yes we can" was the phrase of the day on Friday as students with visual impairments gathered at Pittsfield High School to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day. "It's nice for them to know that there are others dealing with the same situations," said Lynn Shortis, a...
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Hires New Director and Advances Family Support Manager
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc hired new director Jessica Russo and promoted Nancy Willey to Family Support Manager. Jessica Russo has been named BCArc's Director of Family Support & Advocacy. As Director, she will oversee BCArc's Family Support Center, the Adult Family (Foster) Care program, help families navigate the Commonwealth's referral services, advocate for students for their education, and create networking and social opportunities for families.
