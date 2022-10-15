ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

OU launches historic $2 billion 'Lead On' fundraising campaign

NORMAN (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma has announced the largest philanthropic campaign in the history of Oklahoma higher education. The campaign enables the university to fully deliver on its promise of changing lives and launching a new era of excellence at OU. With a goal of raising $2 billion,...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy