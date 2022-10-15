Dr. Ratan Chaudhuri has been named to Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Inspiring Business Leaders to Watch in 2022. He is founder and CEO of Sytheon Ltd. According to Inc., "by revolutionizing the skincare industry and creating high performing active ingredients, Chaudhuri has made a tremendous impact in the industry. With his innovative business strategy and ability to differentiate from the crowd he has made a dynamic contribution within the cosmetic industry."

