Barentz Expands Household, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Leadership Team
Barentz has welcomed two new hires to its expanding household, industrial and institutional cleaning leadership teams. Jeff Wu has been appointed vice president, principal management and Natasha Walcott was named senior regulatory manager of the technical leadership team. Natasha Walcott. A Roosevelt University alum, Walcott researched and prepared grant and...
Sabinsa To Highlight New Products, Immune Support Ingredients at SupplySide West
Sabinsa will feature the research and benefits of the company’s newest products and application innovations for established category leaders at SupplySide West, October 31-November 4 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV. Sabinsa will also highlight immunity ingredients along with the shelf stable probiotic LactoSpore and the DigeZyme blend...
Chaudhuri Makes Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Inspiring Business Leaders to Watch List
Dr. Ratan Chaudhuri has been named to Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Inspiring Business Leaders to Watch in 2022. He is founder and CEO of Sytheon Ltd. According to Inc., "by revolutionizing the skincare industry and creating high performing active ingredients, Chaudhuri has made a tremendous impact in the industry. With his innovative business strategy and ability to differentiate from the crowd he has made a dynamic contribution within the cosmetic industry."
CPL Aromas to Bridge Fragrance and Regional Expertise at Beautyworld Middle East 2022
CPL Aromas, the second-generation family-owned fragrance house, will discuss the connection between fragrances, creativity and music at its stand at Beautyworld Middle East 2022. This exhibition is where all the areas of the fragrance industry gather to inspire and be inspired, and to spark potential business collaborations. “We are so...
