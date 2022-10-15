Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores, highlights: Week 9
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 9 of the 2022-23 season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 9. Vandegrift Vipers take down Cedar Ridge. Elgin...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Lake Travis vs Dripping Springs
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Lake Travis hosts Dripping Springs in what is likely a battle for second place in District 26-6A, with both having already lost their respective district match-up with Westlake. The Cavaliers come into this one with a 4-1 district record after their 45-21 win over Anderson. While...
fox7austin.com
Texas State Homecoming: Athletic director Don Coryell
It's Homecoming Week for the Texas State Bobcats and the team is throwing it back with some special-edition gear. Texas State athletic director Don Coryell showcases what the 'Cats will be sporting on the field this Saturday.
fox7austin.com
Elgin vs Pflugerville
Elgin has won three of their first four district games. Charles Taylor and Pflugerville need a win or the playoff hopes really take a hit.
fox7austin.com
Thief steals skeleton ziptied to rocking chair in North Austin
A thief in North Austin didn't let some zipties deter him from getting what he came for, instead taking both the skeleton and the chair. (Credit: Daniel)
fox7austin.com
Post Malone, The Kid LAROI and Zedd headline F1 show in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Formula One is back in Austin and Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated are also returning with their Circuit Series After Party presented by Cash App & Visa. The event takes place over two nights and fuses sports and entertainment to celebrate the F1 United States Grand Prix.
fox7austin.com
What to expect with Formula 1 traffic at COTA
AUSTIN, Texas - Formula 1 kicked off Friday at Circuit of the Americas. With people traveling to Austin from all over the world, that also means more traffic. Officials with COTA say there are changes with transportation this year. "The fan experience starts how you arrive," Cady Chow, director of...
fox7austin.com
Mother of student thrown into wall by Texas teacher speaks at school board meeting
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Earlier this week, FOX 7 Austin showed you video of an administrator throwing a student against a wall. The boy's mother voiced her frustrations during public comment at the Round Rock ISD School Board meeting. The incident happened in April at Round Rock ISD's GOALS Learning...
fox7austin.com
Three Good Samaritans called heroes for saving man from burning truck in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Three people from Dripping Springs are being called heroes for saving a man’s life by pulling him from his burning truck last month. For Matthew Hilton, Bill Fults and Bridget Roberts, Sept. 22 was a typical Thursday night driving home on US-290 in Hays County, just east of Dripping Springs.
fox7austin.com
12-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - A 12-foot Halloween skeleton was stolen from the front yard of a home in Northwest Austin. The skeleton was stolen on Saturday, Oct. 15 around 4:45 p.m. Grazia Ruskin, the president of the HOA for the Austin condominium community, said her neighbor was the victim of the stolen skeleton and does not want to be identified.
fox7austin.com
Video reveals Manor ISD trustee upset election application for potential candidate was accepted late
MANOR, Texas - At a board of trustees meeting Monday, allegations were thrown out about a door being held to prevent a potential Manor ISD board of trustees candidate from submitting her application to be on the ballot. LaKesha Small, who was planning on running for Place 4 in Manor...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin program helps people become teachers quicker
AUSTIN, Texas - The teacher shortage continues here in Texas as well as across the country. That's why the University of Texas at Austin created UTeach for Texas, a program designed for people who already hold a STEM degree and allows them to become teachers in just seven months. Program...
fox7austin.com
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin, AISD partner to provide workforce training for students
A new pilot program is aimed at providing workforce training for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo has the details.
fox7austin.com
Food and drink options at Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival
There's more than just live music and pumpkin patches at this year's event. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at some of things to check when you're thirsty and hungry.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for driver involved in South Austin deadly hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Austin. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. The...
fox7austin.com
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption
AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
fox7austin.com
2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
fox7austin.com
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
fox7austin.com
Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family
AUSTIN, Texas - A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras. Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.
