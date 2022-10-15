ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores, highlights: Week 9

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 9 of the 2022-23 season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 9. Vandegrift Vipers take down Cedar Ridge. Elgin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Elgin vs Pflugerville

Elgin has won three of their first four district games. Charles Taylor and Pflugerville need a win or the playoff hopes really take a hit.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Post Malone, The Kid LAROI and Zedd headline F1 show in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Formula One is back in Austin and Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated are also returning with their Circuit Series After Party presented by Cash App & Visa. The event takes place over two nights and fuses sports and entertainment to celebrate the F1 United States Grand Prix.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

What to expect with Formula 1 traffic at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas - Formula 1 kicked off Friday at Circuit of the Americas. With people traveling to Austin from all over the world, that also means more traffic. Officials with COTA say there are changes with transportation this year. "The fan experience starts how you arrive," Cady Chow, director of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

12-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - A 12-foot Halloween skeleton was stolen from the front yard of a home in Northwest Austin. The skeleton was stolen on Saturday, Oct. 15 around 4:45 p.m. Grazia Ruskin, the president of the HOA for the Austin condominium community, said her neighbor was the victim of the stolen skeleton and does not want to be identified.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin program helps people become teachers quicker

AUSTIN, Texas - The teacher shortage continues here in Texas as well as across the country. That's why the University of Texas at Austin created UTeach for Texas, a program designed for people who already hold a STEM degree and allows them to become teachers in just seven months. Program...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts

AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Police searching for driver involved in South Austin deadly hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Austin. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. The...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 women arrested for robbing several victims in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants for two women after police said they robbed multiple people in Downtown Austin. Police said Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, robbed more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of Feb. 11-13, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family

AUSTIN, Texas - A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras. Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.
AUSTIN, TX

