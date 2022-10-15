ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
PITTSFIELD, MA
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions

WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
LENOX, MA
Springfield Thunderbirds head to Laval Rocket for first road series of season

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) will look to garner their first victory of the new season when they begin a three-game road swing north of the border on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket (0-1-1-0) at Place Bell. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. inside the building that housed three unforgettable games in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
BHS Announces Two New Trustees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
