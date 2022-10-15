Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Scoreboard: Westfield girls volleyball narrowly beats Minnechaug, 3-2 & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A back-and-forth match eventually ended with Westfield girls volleyball defeating Minnechaug in five sets, 3-2. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes dominates in WMass D-I golf championship, while Northampton’s Galen Fowles also impresses
LONGMEADOW -- The Western Mass. Division I Golf Championships teed off Monday morning at the Franconia Golf Course. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes played well through his 18 holes to finish 1st with a 66 on the par-71 course.
Scoreboard: Six goals scored between Monson and Northampton girls soccer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A second-half battle led to six goals combined for Monson and Northampton girls soccer, as their match on Tuesday ended in a 3-3 draw.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
Scoreboard: Drury boys soccer score three second-half goals, take 3-2 victory against Putnam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Heading into the second half, Putnam and Drury boys soccer both had not put up a goal in the game. By the time the game ended, there were five combined goals with Drury taking a 3-2 victory.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Repeats as Western Mass Champions
WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- The best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2021 is also the best Division 3 golf team in Western Massachusetts in 2022. It just has some new faces leading the way. "Last year, we had Max [Digrigoli] and Ben [Haddad], and they were a huge...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Mounties deal Bombers 3-1 defeat & more
10-18-22 Westfield High vs Monument Mountain Regional Boys Varsity Soccer BOYS SOCCER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Springfield Thunderbirds head to Laval Rocket for first road series of season
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) will look to garner their first victory of the new season when they begin a three-game road swing north of the border on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket (0-1-1-0) at Place Bell. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. inside the building that housed three unforgettable games in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
Thomas Wadas scores late penalty as No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 1 Belchertown
BELCHERTOWN —After falling to Belchertown earlier this year, No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer returned the favor against the No. 1 Orioles in a 1-0 victory on Sunday.
Westfield High School counselors bring college fair to several area schools
WESTFIELD — The Westfield High School Counseling Department is again taking the lead on bringing 100 colleges and universities to Westfield High School and to 12 other schools in the region Oct. 24-28. Guidance counselor Merylin Asselin, a former college admissions officer, said she began the college fair 12 years ago with 50 colleges visiting three area schools.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Oct. 9 to Oct. 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. There were 55 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,242-square-foot home on Strong Street in Easthampton that sold for $360,000.
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
East Longmeadow man airlifted to Baystate Medical Center after Stafford motorcycle crash
An East Longmeadow man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Stafford on Sunday afternoon.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 16, 2022 edition
Albert F. Lepore to Domenick R. Pisano and Susan Pisano, 13 Princeton Ave., $250,000. Alycar Investments to Della Ripa Real Estate, 17 Liberty St., $268,890.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
westernmassnews.com
Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
Former Westfield School Committee member selected as mid-term replacement
WESTFIELD — With a strong showing of candidates offering to fill the School Committee seat of Ramon Diaz Jr., who resigned in August after 10 years of service, a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council voted in favor of Michael Tirrell, a former member who now chairs the Parks and Recreation Commission.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0