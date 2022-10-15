PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."

