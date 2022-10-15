Read full article on original website
Taconic Boys Finish 15-0-1 Regular Season
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro and Ezra Ezan each scored a pair of goals and recorded a pair of assists Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over McCann Tech. Gavin ODonnell scored a goal, and Luke Murphy had an assist in the...
Kays' Goal Lifts Wahconah Past Frontier
DALTON, Mass. – Sean Kays scored in the 66th minute to give the Wahconah boys soccer team a 2-1 win over Frontier on Tuesday. Frontier took a 1-0 lead into half-time, but Kays set up Brody Calvert for the tying goal midway through the second half. Six minutes later,...
Wahconah's Kaley Qualifies for Division 2 State Tournament
SOUTHWICK, Mass. – The Wahconah golf juggernaut Tuesday hit a red light on the putting greens at the Ranch Golf Club. The season came to an end for most of the team with a fifth-place finish at the Division 2 Western Massachusetts Championships. Belchertown won the event with an...
McCann Tech Girls, Boys Cross Country Sweep Quad Meet at Stanley Park
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Brandon Miller and Camryn Moran led 1-2-3 sweeps for the McCann Tech boys and girls cross country teams in a four-team meet at Stanley Park on Tuesday. Miller crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 55 seconds, three seconds ahead of teammate Daniel McGrory. McCann Tech’s Christopher Sunn placed third in 19:56.
Taconic Pushes Springfield Central to Five Sets
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Taconic volleyball team Monday rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling to Springfield Central, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7. "Springfield is a great team, and again we were able to play at a level that is hard to reach versus a weaker team," Taconic coach Lance Fyfe said. "This was our last regular season match and great way to go into the post-season."
McLaughlin, McDermott Help Squads Stay Unbeaten
As the fall sports post-season officially gets underway on Monday morning in Wilbraham, just a handful of Berkshire County teams can boast of undefeated records. This week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week each played a big role in keeping their teams unbeaten. Wahconah golfer Pat McLaughlin was a consistent medalist...
Monument Mountain Boys Tie Wahconah on Road
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert had a hat trick for the Wahconah boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Monument Mountain on Sunday. The Spartans scored three goals in the second half after trailing by a goal at half-time. Hudson Manzonli scored twice, and Mac Zdziarski scored a goal...
Munch Leads Lenox Past Pacers
LENOX, Mass. — The Lenox girls soccer team Monday got a come from behind win, 2-1, against Chicopee. The game was called shortly after the second half started due to weather, but that doesn’t take away from the first half performance from the Millionaires. Lenox started off the...
MCLA Men's Soccer Blanks Fitchburg State
FITCHBURG, Mass. -- Mount Greylock graduate Sam Edge stopped six shots Saturday to backstop the MCLA men's soccer team to a 3-0 win over Fitchburg State. Marcos Lopez had a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (5-7-1, 2-2-1 MASCAC), who host Salem State on Friday. Volleyball. SALEM, Mass. --...
Williams Field Hockey Team Edges Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. -- Kelly McCarthy and Catherine Torres each scored a goal Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Wesleyan. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenewicz each playd a half in Williams' goal, combining for one save. Williams (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) hosts Montclair State...
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
MCLA Welcomes Seven New Faculty Members
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) is pleased to announce that seven new faculty members will be joining the Trailblazer community for the College’s fall semester: Eunice Uhm, Mariah Hepworth, Omotara Adeeko, Carter J. Carter, Darren Johnson, Amy Shapiro, and Kara Corlew. New faculty...
Sweet! Massive Country Concert Hitting MVP Arena in Albany in 2023
Sweet! A massive country concert will bring some good vibes to Albany in 2023. Old Dominion's 'No Bad Vibes Tour' is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany next April. Tickets for the show go on sale just in time for the holiday season. They'd make great stocking stuffers for that Old Dominion fan on your Christmas shopping list.
Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — One dozen Berkshire county libraries are hosting The Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl from October 17 to October 22, 2022. All are welcome to explore the Berkshires by visiting public libraries across the county. Participants can pick up a passport at the first library they visit and then drive from library to library, collecting passport stamps and small prizes.
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
BHS grows its healthcare workforce through unique "talent pipeline" program.
In a decisive move to address staffing challenges and continue to build a skilled healthcare workforce right here in the Berkshires, that county's largest employer, Berkshire Health Systems, has launched a series of workforce development pipeline programs that are opening new career paths for hundreds of nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Even more importantly, the creation of those skilled jobs will expand and deliver vital healthcare services to patients and communities throughout the region.
RPI graduate student named Miss United States
A Graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Lily Donaldson was named Miss United States on Sunday.
Daytime Paving Scheduled on Sections of Route 8
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Tuesday, Oct. 18, through...
Family Challenge Night to Boost Student Interest in STEAM
PITTSFIELD, Mass — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) will lead a free night of hands-on science and arts exploration for students in grades K-8 and their families at Hancock Shaker Village on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 4:30-6:30 pm. This is the third STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)...
