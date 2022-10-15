Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
Fox 19
Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When Joe Burrow and his family moved to Athens, Ohio, in 2005, the self-confident, outgoing second-grader was always friends with everyone. His parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, recalled how their son, who grew up in southeast Ohio after Jimmy took a job as a defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football, was acutely aware that kids came from different backgrounds.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
travelmag.com
5 of the best Cincinnati Moving Companies
If you’re moving in or out of Cincinnati and are looking for some reliable guys to help you shift your stuff, there are a wide number of reputable removal companies to pick from. Whether you’re upping sticks to the other side of the country or just a few miles...
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
Fox 19
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
Comments / 0