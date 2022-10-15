ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding

By Ian Mohr, Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

He’s added another ring!

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned.

We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot.

Sources say the couple showed a moving 10-minute video before they were introduced to the crowd of about 250 as husband and wife by the voice of NFL commentator Al Michaels.

Kraft stepped on a glass during the party per Jewish tradition and explained its meaning to the gathering, (but it’s unclear when and where the pair actually said “I do”).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZoDz_0iZqZiNz00
Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe and Patriots players celebrated the couple.

We hear that Kraft told the crowd that the couple only hatched plans for the lavish wedding celebration mere weeks ago after they went backstage at Sir Elton John’s recent “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

A source told us of the “Rocketman” singer, “He loved [Blumberg’s] engagement ring. He said, ‘When are you getting married?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6b6o_0iZqZiNz00
Dana Blumberg, Jon Bon Jovi, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady and Bon Jovi's wife, Dorothea. David Silverman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzORa_0iZqZiNz00
Elton John and Ed Sheeran perform. ALLAN ZEPEDA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1oAQ_0iZqZiNz00
Meek Mill, Robert Kraft and Ed Sheeran. David Silverman

When the couple said they were thinking of quietly eloping, John, 75, apparently told them, “Well, when you get married I want to play as a gift!”

The couple took the rock legend up on his offer and picked the one date John had available. Said a guest, “Elton just did this as a friend and to honor their friendship. They planned this event in, like, three weeks!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDEFk_0iZqZiNz00
Elton John performed at the event as a wedding present.

The Grammy winner announced the newlyweds as Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kraft for the first time and told the fancy gathering he flew into the Big Apple just to perform as a wedding gift, the insider dished.

The crooner kicked off his hour-long performance with “Circle of Life,” followed by “Tiny Dancer,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and more. He also did a duet with Ed Sheeran of “Candle in the Wind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454kik_0iZqZiNz00
Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg invited 250 guests to their surprise wedding bash in NYC on Friday.

Other performers at the elegant celebration included Sheeran and Meek Mill, spies told us. Kraft and Blumberg had a first dance as Sheeran played an acoustic number. Grandmaster Flash DJ’d the event and played the hora before it all turned into a big dance party. There was also a seven-tired wedding cake.

Guests, including former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, munched on food ranging from caviar to knishes. The NFL pro, 45, was all smiles as he arrived without wife Gisele Bündchen and was seen hanging out with Jon Bon Jovi inside the venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aD1wk_0iZqZiNz00
Meek Mill, Elton John and Ed Sheeran pose for a photo at Robert Kraft’s wedding on Oct. 14, 2022.

The Buccaneers star was later spotted huddling with former Pats quarterback Drew Bledsoe — whom he famously replaced on the team — as well as other ex-teammates including Andre Tippett, Vince Wilfork and Richard Seymour.

Also at the posh affair, we hear, were power players including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Ari Emanuel, David Zaslav, Brian Grazer, Mary Erdoes, Stephen Schwarzman, Ken Langone, Shari Redstone, Lally Weymouth, Michael Rubin, Camille Fishel, Casey Wasserman, and Kraft’s sons, including Patriots president Jonathan Kraft. Also on the scene was country singer Kenny Chesney and retired NFL wide receiver Randy Moss.

Another pal said, “They wanted to get in a zone of sharing happiness with one another, and bringing people together.”

Brady was all smiles as he arrived to the wedding without wife Gisele Bündchen. kevin c downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4yUF_0iZqZiNz00
Brady was all smiles as he arrived to the wedding without wife Gisele Bündchen. kevin c downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cLK8_0iZqZiNz00
Brady was all smiles as he arrived to the wedding without wife Gisele Bündchen. kevin c downs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS8ff_0iZqZiNz00
Brady was all smiles as he arrived to the wedding without wife Gisele Bündchen. kevin c downs

The bride wore an ivory Naeem Khan wedding dress when the newlyweds were announced, and arrived in an Elie Saab jumpsuit she helped design, a source reveals.

Kraft, for his part, wore “his customary blue sports coat,” to the bash, a pal said, before he “changed into a midnight blue velvet Armani dinner jacket. And, of course, his RKK Air Force 1 [sneakers].” Kraft is known as a major sneakerhead.

The Hall des Lumières — in the building once known as the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank — has been playing the immersive digital art exhibition, “Gustav Klimt: Gold In Motion.”

Said a source of the Kraft wedding, “They bought out the shows for five days and used it essentially as a raw space. It really was an exquisite space they transformed. People would think it was a beautiful home and a warm environment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhZYv_0iZqZiNz00
Elton John played Robert Kraft's surprise wedding as a gift. meekmill/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFveN_0iZqZiNz00
Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Robert Krafts wedding on Oct. 14, 2022. meekmill/Instagram

Page Six exclusively revealed in March that Kraft and Blumberg, a top ophthalmologist, were engaged after designer Tommy Hilfiger announced the news and the physician was spotted wearing “a giant rock” at the time.

“It looked like it was 10-carats or more… It was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings,” a shocked source said of the engagement ring at the time.

Kraft, who has six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and Blumberg have been dating since 2019, when they were 78 and 45, respectively. They made their public debut as a couple at the French Open in June 2019, and were spotted again a month later at the Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Paris.

The pair then started attending major events like the the 2020 Oscars and the 2022 Super Bowl together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LE7CH_0iZqZiNz00
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen leaving the wedding of Robert Kraft on Oct. 14, 2022. Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jmcst_0iZqZiNz00
Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav attended Patriots owner Robert Krafts' wedding on Oct. 14, 2022. Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9ZqR_0iZqZiNz00
Tom Brady is seen leaving Robert Kraft's wedding on Oct. 14, 2022. Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlVkw_0iZqZiNz00
Tommy Hilfiger and wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, leaving the wedding of Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg on Oct. 14, 2022. Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ni3Z_0iZqZiNz00
An attendant transports a bouquet and dress out from Hall Des Lumineres following Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg's wedding. Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZ4yG_0iZqZiNz00
New England Patriots players depart from Robert Krafts wedding in NYC. Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mC9iv_0iZqZiNz00
Ken Langone and his wife, Elanie Langone, leave Robert Kraft's wedding in NYC. Christopher Sadowski
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGMxe_0iZqZiNz00
Leon Black and his wife, Debra black, leave from Robert Krafts wedding on Oct. 14, 2022. Christopher Sadowski

Blumberg, a highly respected doctor, is based at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia.

Kraft was previously married to his college sweetheart and famed philanthropist, Myra Kraft, until 2011 when she passed away from cancer at the age of 68.

Comments / 516

July4
3d ago

Pretty woman who say they truly love these old guys never truly loves a truck driver or a longshoreman it’s always a millionaire. Funny how that works

Reply(42)
187
air force 1
4d ago

another old man, and she's the gold digger, I couldn't stand to have an old man touch me I don't care how much money he had

Reply(28)
161
JP B
4d ago

you would think Kraft being a smart man would have opted for those $59.95 specials instead of tying the knot LOL what did everybody forget about it

Reply(10)
50
Related
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News

Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
CLEVELAND, OH
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy