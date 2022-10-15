ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Peck’s wife, Paige O’Brien, gives birth to second baby

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
Josh Peck’s wife, Paige O’Brien, has given brith to their second baby. paigeobrienn/Instagram

Josh Peck’s wife, Paige O’Brien, has given birth to the couple’s second baby boy, the pair announced on social media Friday.

“Shai Miller Peck,” Peck, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn laying on a bed with his 3-year-old brother, Max.

O’Brien, 31, also posted a series of pictures of her sons and simply wrote, “Shai 💙.”

The cinematographer revealed in June that she was pregnant with her and the “Drake & Josh” alum’s second child.

She debuted her baby bump via Instagram in a pink dress while vacationing in Italy.

The then-expectant star captioned the social media post with a pasta emoji.

O’Brien posted a sweet pic of the newborn sucking on a pacifier on Instagram.

While Peck did not reveal the news on his own account, he did jokingly comment on his wife’s post, asking, “Is mine or no?”

Drake Bell’s partner, Janet Von Schmeling, also showed her support in the comments.

The pair each posted pictures of baby Shai with first son Max. paigeobrienn/Instagram
The pair each posted pictures of baby Shai with first son Max. paigeobrienn/Instagram
The pair each posted pictures of baby Shai with first son Max. shuapeck/Instagram

The actress, 28, who welcomed a son with Bell in 2021, commented with three red heart emojis.

Schmeling and Bell, who have yet to reveal their baby boy’s name, secretly tied the knot in 2018. The pair waited three years to publicly share the news.

O’Brien told her Instagram followers in June that she was pregnant.

Notably, when Peck married O’Brien in June 2017, Bell slammed his former co-star via Twitter for not inviting him to the ceremony.

“Message is loud and clear,” the musician, 36, wrote at the time in since-deleted tweets. “True colors have come out today. Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

The couple are also the parents of son Max, who arrived in December 2018.

The duo appeared to have squashed their beef by the time Peck’s eldest child, Max, arrived in December of the following year.

The new dad posted an Instagram Story photo of Bell hanging out with his then-5-month-old in June 2019, writing, “The boys.”

Peck wed O’Brien in June 2017.

In March, however, Peck told the “BFFs” podcast cohosts that he and the “Amanda Show” alum never “stayed in touch” after their show wrapped in 2007.

When asked whether they were friends, Peck replied, “Not really, no. … We weren’t that close.”

