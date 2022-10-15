ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: Harper Creek, St. Philip get league victories

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

Harper Creek's young team kept some late-season momentum going with a second win in a row as the Beavers defeated Coldwater, 18-0, in Interstate 8 Conference action at Harper Creek High School on Friday.

Starting 11 sophomores, Harper Creek improves to 3-5 overall and goes to 3-3 in the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUel1_0iZqZdyM00

The Beavers led only 6-0 at halftime on a short touchdown run by KeyShaun Matthews, but broke open the tight game with 12 points in the third quarter. Harper Creek's Jesus Macedo threw two touchdowns passes in the second half, one for 11 yards to Matthew Strandberg and the second a 59-yard bomb to Nate Jackson.

Matthews led Harper Creek with 96 yards rushing on 15 carries. Jackson had 87 yards receiving on three catches.

The Beaver defense held Coldwater (1-7) to 120 total yards, including just 68 on the ground, with Mason Oaks leading the way with 6.5 tackles and Brady Southfield adding five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.

Lumen Christi 42, Pennfield 7

Isiah Adams had the lone touchdown for the Panthers as Pennfield falls to 0-8. Kaidan Guthrie had 63 yards rushing on 17 carries in the loss. Lumen Christi improves to 5-3 with its fifth win in a row.

St. Philip 60, Litchfield 25

Jordan Eckman exploded for 185 yards rushing and seven touchdowns to lead St. Philip to this Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League victory as the Tigers improve to 4-4. Micah Reed and Brady Lightfoot each added touchdowns for St. Philip. Jake Sheets had 12 tackles, including three sacks for the Tigers.

Parma Western 16, Marshall 0

Marshall went scoreless for the second week in a row and falls to 4-4 with this Interstate 8 Conference loss. Parma Western scored all of its points in the first half and improves to 4-4. Marshall was held to 37 total yards.

Williamston 29, Olivet 22

Williamston scored with 35 seconds left to beat Olivet. Ramsey Bousseau had 101 yards receiving and 90 yards rushing for the Eagles, who fall to 6-2. Bo Lincoln had 135 yards passing and two touchdowns and also ran in for a score.

Gull Lake 38, Loy Norrix 19

Gull Lake scored five touchdowns on the ground and improved to 3-5 on the season. Nolan Greenwood scored twice for the Blue Devils, including an 80-yard touchdown run. Benson Luma scored twice for Gull Lake, including a 73-yard touchdown run.

Colon 73, Camden-Frontier 34

No. 2-ranked Colon remained undefeated as it scored 26 points in the first quarter and rolled from there with a win over Camden-Frontier in 8-player football. Colon's Simon Vinson had five touchdown passes, with Justin Wickey coming up with 13 receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Tucker Lafler added 102 yards rushing.

Climax-Scotts 28, Lenawee Christian 21

Climax-Scotts scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and beat Lenawee Christian. Daniel Matrau had two touchdown passes to help the Panthers rally and ran in a score, finishing with 107 yards rushing. Ashton Matrau had two touchdown catches. Luke Lawrence had 12 tackles.

Athens 40, Bellevue 6

Athens improves to 4-4 as Landon Bennett had 276 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns on the ground and one receiving score. Dakota Converse added 125 yards rushing and a score. Robert Hamlin had 12 tackles with Kai Williams adding 10 stops, including three tackles for loss for the Indians.

Friday's Scores

Union City 48, Springport 6

Quincy 30, Bronson 20

Homer 33, Reading 30

Schoolcraft 42, Delton Kellogg 6

