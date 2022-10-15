ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories for the Midlands Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're in for a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning around the South Carolina Midlands - really across a lot of the Southeast!. We'll wake up closer to freezing farther north and west of Columbia and in the mid 30s for the majority of the area.
Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
SCEMD launches new online earthquake guide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's a new tool in the toolbox. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) released a new website - all about earthquakes. "It's an online, interactive guide for earthquake safety in South Carolina," explained Derrec Becker, the Chief of Public Information at SCEMD. It's a...
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
Forest Acres to turn damaged land into a community park

Forest Acres, S.C (WACH) — Land that was destroyed in Forest Acres during the 2015 flood, and has set in disrepair since, is now getting a new use. Nearly 3 million dollars is going towards turning the space into a park in a year. Forest Acres is taking turmoil...
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
Officials talk safety, shortages during National School Bus Safety Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Do you feel confident that your children are safe when they board the bus to school? Several state agencies say you should. With the school year in full swing, officials say everyone has a role to play in keeping students safe. They want to make sure children wear bright colors, arrive at the bus stop at least 5 minutes early and most importantly, they need to stay out of the danger zones - which are 10 feet around the bus.
