Citrus County Chronicle
Eric Comrie makes 46 saves in Sabres' 4-2 win over Oilers
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eric Comrie made 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old goalie, whose brother Mike played for the Oilers from 2000-03, relished playing in goal in his hometown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Backlund breaks late tie, Flames beat Golden Knights 3-2
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund broke a tie with 4:29 left in the Calgary Flames' 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves to help the Flames improve to 3-0 and drop Vegas to 3-1.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton, parked to the right...
Citrus County Chronicle
Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vilardi leads Kings to 4-3 shootout win over Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist in regulation in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Matt Roy had two third-period goals and Cal Petersen made 31 saves in regulation and overtime...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for '23-24 season
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
