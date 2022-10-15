ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, LA

WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Angels on the Bluff

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – This is one of my favorite places in one of my favorite places, the Natchez City Cemetery. This year, they’re expanding their “Angels on the Bluff” nighttime cemetery tour to two weekends. This is also a special anniversary for the cemetery. “I’ve always loved the cemetery. I’ve always thought it was […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bulldogs selected to senior bowl, futures game

NATCHEZ — Senior Mike Williams was selected to play in the Magnolia Sports Association Senior Bowl. Williams plays wide receiver for Natchez. His fellow team mate Jakel Irving was selected to play in the 2023 Magnolia Sports Association Future Elite Sophomore Game. Irving is a line backer and attends the Natchez Early College.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Bruce Elliott McCann

NATCHEZ — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Bruce Elliott McCann who passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Mr. McCann...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Vera M. Craig

WASHINGTON, MS – Services for Vera M. Craig, 88 of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Washington, MS. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Addis Marshall Jr.

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Addis Marshall, Jr., 75, of Natchez, MS who passed away at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb, MS, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Elmo Frye, Jr. officiating with burial following at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
kalb.com

Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Introducing Natchez’s Balloon, The Lady Jester

NATCHEZ — After more than 30 years of flying in the annual Natchez Balloon Festival, Robert and Sally Lupton, natives of Albuquerque, New Mexico, have decided to hang up their ballooning caps. Their unique balloon, called “Lady Jester” has become a local favorite for more than a decade of the event.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Vintage warplanes roar across Natchez skies

Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?. The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic. Planes flew down from...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weekend music brings to mind other Natchez music lovers

Natchez folks know that this past weekend was another great music festival on the Bluff. For me, the weekend posed an interesting juxtaposition between the past and the present. The Blues & Soul Super Bowl was held on the open grass of the Bluff. There was an entrance fee, and...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

The magical Natchez vibe

Last weekend was a magical weekend for Natchez – and I actually am taking that description from the very words spoken by the Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne who fell in love with our city in literally one day. Sitting together watching Patti LaBelle perform...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ — There are 64 days until winter but it sure feels like old man winter is here with his chilly cane. Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 59 and wind blowing out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could get as high as 20mph. A clear night sky will allow the heat to escape the earth’s surface and lows will drop to 32 with a north wind around 5 to 10mph. Gusts could be as high as 2o mph.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Rams upset Riverdale

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy sophomore quarterback Jacob Sessions threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, as the Rams upset the Riverdale Academy Rebels 36-12 in a pivotal MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A game for both teams last Friday night. On Senior Night at WCCA, it was...
WOODVILLE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for suspects who allegedly vandalized mailboxes in Catahoula Parish; award offered

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects responsible for the vandalism of mailboxes on Highway 8 west of Harrisonburg, La. According to authorities, the incidents took place on October 13, 2022, or October 14, 2022. […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested

FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
FERRIDAY, LA

