Focused on Mississippi: Angels on the Bluff
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – This is one of my favorite places in one of my favorite places, the Natchez City Cemetery. This year, they’re expanding their “Angels on the Bluff” nighttime cemetery tour to two weekends. This is also a special anniversary for the cemetery. “I’ve always loved the cemetery. I’ve always thought it was […]
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs selected to senior bowl, futures game
NATCHEZ — Senior Mike Williams was selected to play in the Magnolia Sports Association Senior Bowl. Williams plays wide receiver for Natchez. His fellow team mate Jakel Irving was selected to play in the 2023 Magnolia Sports Association Future Elite Sophomore Game. Irving is a line backer and attends the Natchez Early College.
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
Natchez Democrat
Bruce Elliott McCann
NATCHEZ — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Bruce Elliott McCann who passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Mr. McCann...
Natchez Democrat
Vera M. Craig
WASHINGTON, MS – Services for Vera M. Craig, 88 of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Washington, MS. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Addis Marshall Jr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Addis Marshall, Jr., 75, of Natchez, MS who passed away at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb, MS, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Elmo Frye, Jr. officiating with burial following at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
Natchez Democrat
Introducing Natchez’s Balloon, The Lady Jester
NATCHEZ — After more than 30 years of flying in the annual Natchez Balloon Festival, Robert and Sally Lupton, natives of Albuquerque, New Mexico, have decided to hang up their ballooning caps. Their unique balloon, called “Lady Jester” has become a local favorite for more than a decade of the event.
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi deer hunter reflects on life time of hunting
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Lifelong Hunter Andy Zimmerman has a lot of stories to tell from the 69 years he has hunted deer. Once a young man, he got his start by being a target shooter before hunting at the age of 17. His fondest memories of the woods are...
Natchez Democrat
Vintage warplanes roar across Natchez skies
Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?. The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic. Planes flew down from...
Natchez Democrat
Weekend music brings to mind other Natchez music lovers
Natchez folks know that this past weekend was another great music festival on the Bluff. For me, the weekend posed an interesting juxtaposition between the past and the present. The Blues & Soul Super Bowl was held on the open grass of the Bluff. There was an entrance fee, and...
Natchez Democrat
The magical Natchez vibe
Last weekend was a magical weekend for Natchez – and I actually am taking that description from the very words spoken by the Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne who fell in love with our city in literally one day. Sitting together watching Patti LaBelle perform...
Louisiana legend receives “great honor” with induction into Country Music Hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis has had a long and illustrious career and over the weekend, "The Killer" added one more accolade to his bio.
Natchez Democrat
BE PREPARED: Countywide tornado drill is Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves has declared Oct. 17 through 22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week. “When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” Reeves said. “I encourage you to dedicate a time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in order to keep them safe.”
Natchez Democrat
Women of the Struggle: Facing Fear in the Civil Right Era Oct. 27 at Co-Lin Natchez
NATCHEZ — A special treat awaits those who attend the Voices and Votes sessions at Copiah-Lincoln Community College library on Oct. 27. The premiere of the draft documentary “Women of the Struggle: Facing Fear in the Civil Rights Era” will be shown free of charge at noon and 6 p.m.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: Oct. 18, 2022
NATCHEZ — There are 64 days until winter but it sure feels like old man winter is here with his chilly cane. Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 59 and wind blowing out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could get as high as 20mph. A clear night sky will allow the heat to escape the earth’s surface and lows will drop to 32 with a north wind around 5 to 10mph. Gusts could be as high as 2o mph.
Natchez Democrat
Rams upset Riverdale
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy sophomore quarterback Jacob Sessions threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, as the Rams upset the Riverdale Academy Rebels 36-12 in a pivotal MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A game for both teams last Friday night. On Senior Night at WCCA, it was...
Deputies searching for suspects who allegedly vandalized mailboxes in Catahoula Parish; award offered
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects responsible for the vandalism of mailboxes on Highway 8 west of Harrisonburg, La. According to authorities, the incidents took place on October 13, 2022, or October 14, 2022. […]
Natchez Democrat
APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested
FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
Natchez Democrat
Local match for Phase One of Morgantown Road funds approved: ‘We shouldn’t be debating it’
NATCHEZ — Adams County Supervisors are still deliberating on how they should expend approximately $5.9 million they’ve received from American Rescue Plan Act and $7.5 million from a bond for roads and bridges throughout the county. However, during a Monday meeting, the supervisors agreed some of those funds...
