Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
Fortitude produces 9,500 oz of gold in Q3, maintains its 2022 outlook

The company said that through the first three quarters of 2022, its preliminary production numbers total 30,355 gold...
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
Premiums for gold and silver bullion aren't dropping any time soon - LBMA

Retail investors can expect to continue to pay high premiums for physical gold and silver bullion as the...
Gold, silver stumble as USDX, U.S. bond yields rise

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a higher-valued U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and by rising U.S. Treasury yields that see the benchmark 10-year note yield above 4.0%. December gold was last down $7.80 at $1,656.20 and December silver was down $0.124 at $18.595.
Gold, silver see solid gains as USDX suffers sharp losses

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher at midday Monday, supported by a strong daily pullback in the U.S. dollar index and by U.S. Treasury yields falling a bit. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $19.60 at $1,668.50 and December silver was up $0.614 at $18.685.
Avino Silver & Gold achieves quarterly production record in Q3 2022

In its press release, the company noted steady increase of production at Avino, with mill throughput up by...
Stock market volatility signaling a short term bottom?

On Friday, we mentioned that a weak stock market might help strengthen the short-term bull case for gold. Stocks have been subject to outsized volatility the last few days, a signal worth paying attention to as these erratic periods can denote a change in character in the market (if even for the short term).
Gold prices holding solid gains as Empire State Survey fall to -9.1

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains trading near session highs after the New York Federal Reserve reported weaker-than-expected activity with the manufacturing sector. Monday, the regional central bank said that its Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index fell to a reading of...
Bitcoin Oct. 17 chart alert - Back in a sideways trading range

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Monday. Back to the sideways grind the market goes. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither have a decided edge. That suggests more choppy and sideways trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
Investors 'scream capitulation' as cash levels rise to 21-year highs - BofA's survey

(Kitco News) Investors' cash levels are now at more than two-decade highs as bearish sentiment reaches maximum levels and markets "scream capitulation," according to the latest global fund manager survey (FMS) conducted by Bank of America Corp. (BofA). Cash levels in October surged to the highest level since April 2001,...
Endeavour Mining begins construction of the Lafigue gold project

The company said that the DFS confirms Lafigue's potential to become a cornerstone asset for Endeavour, adding it...
Graphite demand is only just starting to heat up

(Kitco News) - The investment picture for graphite is quickly changing as battery manufacturing plants are being built across North America. Belinda Labatte, said CEO of Lominko Metals in an interview with Kitco News at the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec. With 700 gigwats of battery capacity being built...

