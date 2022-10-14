Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Solid physical demand for gold and silver tells you where prices are going in the long term - LBMA
Persistent inflation will force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates through the rest of the year,...
kitco.com
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
kitco.com
Fortitude produces 9,500 oz of gold in Q3, maintains its 2022 outlook
The company said that through the first three quarters of 2022, its preliminary production numbers total 30,355 gold...
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
kitco.com
Premiums for gold and silver bullion aren't dropping any time soon - LBMA
Retail investors can expect to continue to pay high premiums for physical gold and silver bullion as the...
kitco.com
Gold, silver stumble as USDX, U.S. bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a higher-valued U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market and by rising U.S. Treasury yields that see the benchmark 10-year note yield above 4.0%. December gold was last down $7.80 at $1,656.20 and December silver was down $0.124 at $18.595.
kitco.com
Gold price to find its luster again by Q2 of 2023 when interest rates peak - BMO Capital Markets
In its latest gold market report, analysts at BMO Capital Markets said that they expect gold prices to...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see solid gains as USDX suffers sharp losses
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher at midday Monday, supported by a strong daily pullback in the U.S. dollar index and by U.S. Treasury yields falling a bit. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $19.60 at $1,668.50 and December silver was up $0.614 at $18.685.
kitco.com
Avino Silver & Gold achieves quarterly production record in Q3 2022
In its press release, the company noted steady increase of production at Avino, with mill throughput up by...
kitco.com
Decade of stagflationary debt crisis like 'never seen before,' investors need assets like gold: Nouriel Roubini
(Kitco News) The world could be facing a decade of stagflationary debt crisis like never before, warned Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associate and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. "The decade ahead may well be a Stagflationary Debt Crisis the likes of which we've never seen...
kitco.com
Stock market volatility signaling a short term bottom?
On Friday, we mentioned that a weak stock market might help strengthen the short-term bull case for gold. Stocks have been subject to outsized volatility the last few days, a signal worth paying attention to as these erratic periods can denote a change in character in the market (if even for the short term).
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as Empire State Survey fall to -9.1
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains trading near session highs after the New York Federal Reserve reported weaker-than-expected activity with the manufacturing sector. Monday, the regional central bank said that its Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index fell to a reading of...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 17 chart alert - Back in a sideways trading range
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Monday. Back to the sideways grind the market goes. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither have a decided edge. That suggests more choppy and sideways trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver sets new production record in Q3, expects even stronger fourth quarter
The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
kitco.com
Bitcoin could fall to $3.5K as recession intensifies and stocks collapse - Gareth Soloway
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin, which is currently trading around $20K, could plummet to as low as $3.5K, said Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com. "The first support is $12K-$13K," he explained. "And then I do worry that you're going sub-$10K to $8K, and maybe in the worst case scenario to $3.5K."
kitco.com
Investors 'scream capitulation' as cash levels rise to 21-year highs - BofA's survey
(Kitco News) Investors' cash levels are now at more than two-decade highs as bearish sentiment reaches maximum levels and markets "scream capitulation," according to the latest global fund manager survey (FMS) conducted by Bank of America Corp. (BofA). Cash levels in October surged to the highest level since April 2001,...
kitco.com
Endeavour Mining begins construction of the Lafigue gold project
The company said that the DFS confirms Lafigue's potential to become a cornerstone asset for Endeavour, adding it...
kitco.com
Graphite demand is only just starting to heat up
(Kitco News) - The investment picture for graphite is quickly changing as battery manufacturing plants are being built across North America. Belinda Labatte, said CEO of Lominko Metals in an interview with Kitco News at the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec. With 700 gigwats of battery capacity being built...
