Natchez Democrat
Rams upset Riverdale
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy sophomore quarterback Jacob Sessions threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, as the Rams upset the Riverdale Academy Rebels 36-12 in a pivotal MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A game for both teams last Friday night. On Senior Night at WCCA, it was...
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
Natchez Democrat
Tigers fall to Cougars
BROOKHAVEN — Brookhaven Academy senior quarterback Elijah Helton threw for 263 yards and four touchdown passes as the Cougars rolled to a 42-14 Senior Night win over the Centreville Academy Tigers last Friday night. Appropriately on a night Brookhaven Academy’s seniors were honored at halftime, three seniors did most...
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
theadvocate.com
Walker Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 3 people and the 1977 girls basketball team
The ties of athletics know few boundaries. Decades separated the time Jerry Morgan Sr., Warren Curtis and Kristy Carlin Mallory each spent time as part of the Walker High athletic department, but they form the latest induction class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The class will be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly cites LSU's OL situation as 'unusual' for him, the program and college football
LSU has had a long and storied college football history. But on Saturday night in a 45-35 win at Florida, the Tigers did something they had never done before by starting 2 true freshman at the offensive tackle positions. Will Campbell and Emery Jones were the freshmen who got the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly explains why Kayshon Boutte was named captain for Florida game: 'You saw the way he played'
Brian Kelly paid a visit to “SEC This Morning” with Peter Burns and Chris Doering to recap LSU’s win at Florida on Saturday. Kelly discussed the practice week leading up to the game, and how Kayshon Boutte was named a captain. “First of all, you have to...
KPLC TV
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Locker Room Video
Olivia Dunne continues to show why she's one of the most-followed athletes in college sports. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, puts out a viral video or two every week, it seems like. Dunne's latest locker room video even features a Joe...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
theadvocate.com
Sixth Matt Flynn Open raises over $45,000 for Heritage Ranch
On Oct. 4, Heritage Ranch hosted the sixth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary. Thirty-two teams gathered to play and eat and drink in the event, which raised over $45,000 was raised in support of Heritage Ranch. “Heritage Ranch is a place my family...
Greater BR State Fair makes final preparations ahead of 2022 event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair are making last-minute preparations ahead of the 2022 event. The fair will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 27, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 6. The entire event is making a move from its regular location at...
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
cohaitungchi.com
Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
