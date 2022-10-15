ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, LA

Natchez Democrat

Rams upset Riverdale

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy sophomore quarterback Jacob Sessions threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, as the Rams upset the Riverdale Academy Rebels 36-12 in a pivotal MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A game for both teams last Friday night. On Senior Night at WCCA, it was...
WOODVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tigers fall to Cougars

BROOKHAVEN — Brookhaven Academy senior quarterback Elijah Helton threw for 263 yards and four touchdown passes as the Cougars rolled to a 42-14 Senior Night win over the Centreville Academy Tigers last Friday night. Appropriately on a night Brookhaven Academy’s seniors were honored at halftime, three seniors did most...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
KPLC TV

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Locker Room Video

Olivia Dunne continues to show why she's one of the most-followed athletes in college sports. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, puts out a viral video or two every week, it seems like. Dunne's latest locker room video even features a Joe...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sixth Matt Flynn Open raises over $45,000 for Heritage Ranch

On Oct. 4, Heritage Ranch hosted the sixth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary. Thirty-two teams gathered to play and eat and drink in the event, which raised over $45,000 was raised in support of Heritage Ranch. “Heritage Ranch is a place my family...
ZACHARY, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
cohaitungchi.com

Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

