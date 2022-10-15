Read full article on original website
WRAL
Suspected gunman's parents release first statement since Oct. 13 mass shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
WRAL
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
WRAL
WRAL
Suspect in custody after fatal Durham stabbing
WRAL
Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School
WRAL
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
WRAL
Person in custody after firing gun inside home near site of Raleigh shooting
WRAL
Illegal gaming site shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
WRAL
Discussing gun safety after 2-year-old boy's accidental death
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
WRAL
Sky 5: Massive tree falls on SUV in Durham
WRAL
Social district approved for downtown Durham
WRAL
Truck carrying live fish spills on I-95 in Cumberland County
WRAL
WRAL
Dallas artist travels to Raleigh to paint mural for victims of Hedingham shooting
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
WRAL
Knightdale High School community comes together for football game
WRAL
Spring Lake mayor demands answers from state treasurer
