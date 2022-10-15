ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

One dead, one injured in Fayetteville shooting and crash

A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Suspect in custody after fatal Durham stabbing

The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School

APEX, N.C. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday on Humie Olive Road near Apex Friendship Middle School. The age and condition of the child, who was transported to a local hospital, was not provided. The road was closed before 8:45 a.m. between Evans...
APEX, NC
WRAL

Illegal gaming site shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Three people were arrested Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site, WITN reports. Rocky Mount police said they found the owner of "G Vegas," George Brown III, 42; Tamecia Pettaway, 30; and Timquaysha Petteway, 26 inside the business and charged them with multiple felony charge, including unlawful operation of a video gaming machine.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Discussing gun safety after 2-year-old boy's accidental death

Johnston County sheriff's deputies found Warren Bennett Oser with a gunshot wound near a car on the property when they responded Sunday. Johnston County sheriff's deputies found Warren Bennett Oser with a gunshot wound near a car on the property when they responded Sunday.
WRAL

Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss

Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
OXFORD, MS
WRAL

Human skeleton found in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sky 5: Massive tree falls on SUV in Durham

Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Truck carrying live fish spills on I-95 in Cumberland County

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.
WRAL

Spring Lake mayor demands answers from state treasurer

Mayor Kia Anthony is calling for a one-on-one meeting with State Treasurer Dale Folwell to get some answers for the town. Mayor Kia Anthony is calling for a one-on-one meeting with State Treasurer Dale Folwell to get some answers for the town. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
SPRING LAKE, NC

