Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
BT pensions scheme lost $12 bln in assets after UK 'mini-budget' -annual report
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The British Telecom (BT.L) pension scheme, one of Britain's largest, lost around 11 billion pounds ($12.44 billion) in assets in recent weeks, it said in its annual report on Tuesday, as bond yields soared following the UK government's botched 'mini-budget'. "Following the year-end, there was...
Sterling dips as market trims BoE rate hike bets, yen scrabbles off 32-yr low
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Tuesday, after surging almost 2% the day before, as investors scaled back some of their expectations for Bank of England interest rates hike following Britain's dramatic U-turn on its fiscal plans. The battered Japanese yen traded near a 32-year trough to the...
UK axes economic 'growth plan' to restore market confidence
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday announced almost a complete U-turn on Prime Minister Liz Truss's plan to boost economic growth through unfunded tax cuts, which had sent international investors bolting for the exit. Here are some of the policy reversals announced by...
New UK finance minister Hunt reverses Truss's economic plan in dramatic U-turn
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plan and scaled back her vast energy support scheme on Monday, making a historic policy U-turn to try to stem a dramatic loss of investor confidence. Truss's spokesman denied that Hunt was running...
Solid physical demand for gold and silver tells you where prices are going in the long term - LBMA
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Persistent inflation will force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates through the rest of the year,...
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
Dollar dips as UK budget U-turn improves market sentiment
NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies and sterling jumped on Monday after Britain's new finance minister ditched most of the government's "mini-budget", while better than expected earnings from Bank of America helped to boost risk appetite. Investors are also focused on...
After U-turn, Britain's economy still paying for Truss's growth plan
LONDON Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed the bulk of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan of unfunded tax cuts, sparking a rally in battered UK assets. But UK borrowing costs and mortgage rates remain well above where they stood before the...
British assets jump after U-turn on government economic plans
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British government bonds, currency and shares rallied on Monday as new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed much of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan, in the latest twist after several weeks of turmoil in UK politics and markets. Hunt said the tax changes would...
Wall St futures higher with focus on earnings
Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday, after a roller-coaster week, as investors focused on the third-quarter earnings season to assess the impact of decades-high inflation and rising interest rates on corporate profit. Major megacap growth stocks like Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Meta Platforms Inc (META.O),...
ECB set to warn of risks in its non-binding opinion on Spanish tax proposal, sources say
MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is set to warn of the adverse impact on Spanish banks' solvency of a proposed tax on the sector and of a higher cost of credit in an upcoming non-binding opinion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. "Attention...
Britain's political and market turmoil
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologised for threatening Britain's economic stability after she was forced to scrap her economic agenda, with some Conservative lawmakers calling on her to quit. Her apology came after her new finance minister Jeremy Hunt demolished the radical economic agenda she...
Business sentiment softens in Canada as recession fears mount: BoC survey
OTTAWA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Business sentiment has softened in Canada, with many firms expecting slower sales growth amid rising interest rates and cooling demand, and a majority now think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday. While there are...
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
Are central banks at risk of going bust? ING zeros in on ECB policy
(Kitco News) With aggressive rate hikes the theme of the day, are central banks worldwide at risk of going bust? ING looked at the global monetary policy shift and its impact on central bank balance sheets. "As central banks are moving into a more 'normal' world for monetary policy, this...
Bitcoin climbs above $19,500 after the U.K. reverses course on tax cuts
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of improving conditions, the major stock market indices managed to recoup their Friday losses, with...
Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units - source
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is planning a major reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions with its storied investment banking and trading businesses being merged into a single unit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plans, which are expected to be announced...
Decade of stagflationary debt crisis like 'never seen before,' investors need assets like gold: Nouriel Roubini
(Kitco News) The world could be facing a decade of stagflationary debt crisis like never before, warned Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associate and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business. "The decade ahead may well be a Stagflationary Debt Crisis the likes of which we've never seen...
Futures firmly up as J&J results boost earnings optimism
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday, with strong quarterly sales from Johnson & Johnson lifting hopes that upbeat corporate reports could soothe markets worries of a potential recession due to rising inflation and interest rates. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) rose 1.5% in premarket trading after...
