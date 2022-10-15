ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

WKRN

Man accused of pointing gun at store employee

A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grass fire along I-65

Armed and dangerous juveniles on the run in Cheatham …. Authorities are asking Cheatham County residents to lock their doors as they say multiple armed juveniles are on the run.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Department of Children Services in need of change in TN

Concerns over the DCS in Tennessee have prompted two lawmakers to hold a news conference to address the issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson County

A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County

A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN

