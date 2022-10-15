Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
WKRN
Man accused of pointing gun at store employee
A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. Newsmaker: Mentors needed for TN Achieves.
WKRN
Grass fire along I-65
Armed and dangerous juveniles on the run in Cheatham …. Authorities are asking Cheatham County residents to lock their doors as they say multiple armed juveniles are on the run. ‘It’s just unfair’: Nashville family struggles to …. The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed...
WKRN
Department of Children Services in need of change in TN
Concerns over the DCS in Tennessee have prompted two lawmakers to hold a news conference to address the issues. Department of Children Services in need of change …. Concerns over the DCS in Tennessee have prompted two lawmakers to hold a news conference to address the issues. Armed and dangerous...
WKRN
Additional felony charges issued against man accused in Madison deadly shooting, fatal crash
More charges have been announced in the case of a man accused in a deadly shooting and fatal crash on the same night. Additional felony charges issued against man accused …. More charges have been announced in the case of a man accused in a deadly shooting and fatal crash on the same night.
Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County
Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as "Shug," has not spoken to her family in over a week.
Bell Road underpass cleanup part of Antioch revitalization
As Antioch sees a boom in development, leaders are trying to address long-standing concerns like homelessness and trash at the Interstate 24 and Bell Road intersection.
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County
The plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. off Old Smyrna Road and Banbury Crossing.
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson County
A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN. Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson …. A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
WSMV
TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
WKRN
Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County
A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home. Man accused of harboring runaway teen in DeKalb County. A DeKalb County man was taken into custody after reportedly hiding a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home. Titans,...
WKRN
NTSB: Pilot was flying to have maintenance performed on plane in Smyrna prior to Brentwood crash
The investigation into what caused a plane to crash in Brentwood Tuesday morning is still ongoing. NTSB: Pilot was flying to have maintenance performed …. The investigation into what caused a plane to crash in Brentwood Tuesday morning is still ongoing. Armed and dangerous juveniles on the run in Cheatham...
WSMV
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
WKRN
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured man at Smyrna apartment complex
A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday afternoon. Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured …. A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday...
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
