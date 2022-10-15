ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WKRN

Motorcyclist injured in Robertson County crash

Investigation continues after deadly plane crash …. Investigation continues after deadly plane crash in Brentwood. 3 new members inducted into Country Music Hall of …. 3 new members inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame. North Korea fires artillery shells near border with …. North Korea fires artillery shells near...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Grass fire along I-65

Armed and dangerous juveniles on the run in Cheatham …. Authorities are asking Cheatham County residents to lock their doors as they say multiple armed juveniles are on the run. ‘It’s just unfair’: Nashville family struggles to …. The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson County

A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN. Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson …. A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school

A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
LA VERGNE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody

(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
SMYRNA, TN

