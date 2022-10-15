Read full article on original website
Related
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
WKRN
$10K reward offered for information in 2021 murder case of Nashville father
Metro police are asking for the public's help to put a little heat on a cold case murder that has gone unsolved for 635 days. $10K reward offered for information in 2021 murder …. Metro police are asking for the public's help to put a little heat on a cold...
WKRN
Motorcyclist injured in Robertson County crash
Investigation continues after deadly plane crash …. Investigation continues after deadly plane crash in Brentwood. 3 new members inducted into Country Music Hall of …. 3 new members inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame. North Korea fires artillery shells near border with …. North Korea fires artillery shells near...
Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville
A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
Man charged after shooting, crash that killed 17-year-old in Nashville
Deandre Conway is facing six felony warrants following a deadly apartment shooting that killed Terry Farmer and the subsequent crash that killed Landen Guye, 17.
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
WSMV
Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.
WSMV
TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
WKRN
Grass fire along I-65
Armed and dangerous juveniles on the run in Cheatham …. Authorities are asking Cheatham County residents to lock their doors as they say multiple armed juveniles are on the run. ‘It’s just unfair’: Nashville family struggles to …. The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed...
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson County
A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN. Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 in Robertson …. A crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle has been reported at Mile Marker 121 on I-65 in Robertson County, TN.
thunder1320.com
Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school
A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
1 dead after plane crash in Williamson County
The plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. off Old Smyrna Road and Banbury Crossing.
Teen shot to death at North Nashville home; search for suspects underway
An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.
Man arrested for hiding runaway teen in his home
A man from Dekalb County was arrested after reportedly harboring a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
WKRN
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured man at Smyrna apartment complex
A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday afternoon. Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured …. A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday...
WKRN
Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving bond payment, jury duty
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in scam calls involving someone impersonating local law enforcement. Sumner County authorities warn about scam calls involving …. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in...
WSMV
Woman kills sister in late-night shooting in La Vergne, police say
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rutherford County after a woman died in a shooting late Sunday night. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kandis Davis and she was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Smyrna Shooting, 17-Year Old In Custody
(SMYRNA) Here's an update on the Friday (10/14/2022) evening shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School. Police have arrested a 17-year old male in connection with the shooting that occurred around 5:00 o'clock in the Ridgemont Park Apartments. According to Smyrna police, an argument began between a father and...
Comments / 0