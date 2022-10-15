A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO