ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments

The Florida high school girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, and district tournament play is underway. All this week, schools around the North Central Florida area are competing in district tournaments as teams set their eyes on the state playoffs. In Levy County, Bronson, Chiefland and Williston...
BRONSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto girls, Goetz top GC8

The Lecanto girls golf team claimed yet another Gulf Coast 8 Conference team title Tuesday afternoon in Inverness, while in Crystal River at the boys league meet, Lecanto’s Gordon Goetz tied for medalist honors. Panthers win again.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Alabama woman arrested for DUI, crashing into power pole in Crystal River

An Alabama woman was jailed on accusations she got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol content over two-and-a-half times the legal limit, struck a power pole while leaving a Crystal River restaurant, and drove off. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled Amanda Jewel Monroe Archer over Sunday, Oct. 16,...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Country Jam

Inverness Country Jam, featuring headliners Sawyer Brown, Aaron Tippin, Lorrie Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, and more, is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-30 along the shores of Lake Henderson in Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion in Inverness, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Tickets are still available. The updated lineup can...
INVERNESS, FL
hernandosun.com

Undefeated Springstead full-steam ahead

Springstead Eagles skillfully defended their undefeated record for their Homecoming game on Friday night Oct. 14. Springstead (now 8-0) handed Land O’ Lakes (now 6-1) their only loss of the season so far, beating them by a score of 27-17. In the first quarter, with Land O’Lakes up by...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road

A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Multicultural Parade and Festival in Brooksville

What’s better than barbecued meat on a stick? Not much in the eyes of Cavon Pope, 6, of Spring Hill. Cavon was one of many attending the Multicultural Parade & Festival staged by the Hernando Hispanic Heritage group in downtown Brooksville on Oct. 8.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy