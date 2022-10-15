Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson, Chiefland and Williston look to stay alive in district tournaments
The Florida high school girls volleyball regular season has come to an end, and district tournament play is underway. All this week, schools around the North Central Florida area are competing in district tournaments as teams set their eyes on the state playoffs. In Levy County, Bronson, Chiefland and Williston...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto girls, Goetz top GC8
The Lecanto girls golf team claimed yet another Gulf Coast 8 Conference team title Tuesday afternoon in Inverness, while in Crystal River at the boys league meet, Lecanto’s Gordon Goetz tied for medalist honors. Panthers win again.
villages-news.com
Gorgeous Orange Sunrise At Lake Sumter Landing
Check out this gorgeous orange sunrise at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Alabama woman arrested for DUI, crashing into power pole in Crystal River
An Alabama woman was jailed on accusations she got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol content over two-and-a-half times the legal limit, struck a power pole while leaving a Crystal River restaurant, and drove off. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled Amanda Jewel Monroe Archer over Sunday, Oct. 16,...
wuft.org
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam
Inverness Country Jam, featuring headliners Sawyer Brown, Aaron Tippin, Lorrie Morgan, Sammy Kershaw, and more, is scheduled to take place Oct. 28-30 along the shores of Lake Henderson in Liberty Park and the Depot Pavilion in Inverness, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. Tickets are still available. The updated lineup can...
hernandosun.com
Undefeated Springstead full-steam ahead
Springstead Eagles skillfully defended their undefeated record for their Homecoming game on Friday night Oct. 14. Springstead (now 8-0) handed Land O’ Lakes (now 6-1) their only loss of the season so far, beating them by a score of 27-17. In the first quarter, with Land O’Lakes up by...
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP: Golf cart collides with girl, 5, on Citrus County Speedway access road
A golf cart collided with a 5-year-old girl at the Citrus County Speedway after the child ran onto an access road at the Inverness racetrack. Prior to the 6:45 p.m. crash Saturday, Oct. 15, a 42-year-old Hernando man was driving a green Club Car south on an unnamed and paved access road shared at the speedway by pedestrians, race cars and racetrack equipment, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
Tarpon Springs Man Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of
WCJB
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
Citrus County Sheriff Cancels Silver Alert For 80-Year-Old Man, Located Safe
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Andrew Vickers has been located safe in Hillsborough County, According to deputies. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for 80-year-old Andrew Vickers. Mr. Vickers is a 5’9″ tall, black male with brown eyes and balding gray hair, weighing 241 lbs.
cohaitungchi.com
14 Fun Things to do in Weeki Wachee, Florida – The Ultimate List!
If you’re looking for things to do in Weeki Wachee, Florida – then this list will give you plenty of ideas!. You are reading: Things to do in weeki wachee | 14 Fun Things to do in Weeki Wachee, Florida – The Ultimate List!. If you’re looking...
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
ocala-news.com
City announces road closures, detours for this weekend’s Ocala Arts Festival
The City of Ocala has released a list of road closures and detours that will be in effect for the 55th Annual Ocala Arts Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 in downtown Ocala. Due to this weekend’s festival, the following road closures will...
suncoastnews.com
Multicultural Parade and Festival in Brooksville
What’s better than barbecued meat on a stick? Not much in the eyes of Cavon Pope, 6, of Spring Hill. Cavon was one of many attending the Multicultural Parade & Festival staged by the Hernando Hispanic Heritage group in downtown Brooksville on Oct. 8.
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
Heads up, drivers: Traffic pacing coming early Tuesday morning on SB I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 75 in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly by law enforcement between specific times Tuesday. For up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers will be paced to drive about 15 mph, weather permitting.
