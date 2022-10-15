Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Roughing it in a log cabin isn’t so rough in this $1.3 million home in Hermosa
HERMOSA, S.D. – Bring the outdoors inside with this custom-built log cabin sitting on five acres in Hermosa, S.D. Located in the beautiful Box Canyon area, the home is ideally located near Custer State Park and other attractions the Black Hills has to offer. This five bedroom, three and half-bath cabin boasts exotic woods throughout, a floor to ceiling fireplace, an expansive stairway, open loft areas, amazing varied rooflines, and a full walk-out basement featuring a separate apartment.
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
farmforum.net
Six South Dakota youth win breeding stock through herd builder program
Pre-veterinary student Madison Hofer is eager to apply the skills she’s learning in classes at South Dakota State University (SDSU) to the breeding ewe she just won from South Dakota Farmers Union. “This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to raise my own sheep,” explained Hofer who...
Could South Dakota Have the Most Haunted Places?
Many places try hard to be 'spooky' this time of year, but South Dakota doesn't have to try very hard. According to Thrillist, South Dakota might just have the most haunted places anywhere in America. South Dakota's haunted places:. Deadwood - The whole city!. The Bullock Hotel in Deadwood -...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Here They Are, South Dakota’s 10 Most Peaceful Towns
There are a lot of things to love about South Dakota. As a transplanted Minnesotan who has spent every minute of his adult life (sometimes not acting like an adult) in South Dakota, I can't count all the reasons to live here. But a website has given us two:. Peaceful...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Winning ticket for $25,000 a year sold in South Dakota
The ticket matched all five numbers and was just the Lucky Ball away from claiming the top prize
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
newscenter1.tv
Why the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Believe in Girls event is so “big”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons held their annual BIG event at Western Dakota Tech on Saturday, October 15. Believe in Girls, or BIG, has been around for a long time. The organization started in Sioux Falls and was brought to Rapid City because of the great opportunities it presents. This year was its fourth year in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at Warriors Never Give Up and how they help veterans
Mark Johnston with the disabled veterans group Warriors Never Give Up, went on NewsCenter1 Today and spoke with Kevin Stanfield about the organization. The decade old, nonprofit organization is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but operates statewide. “We’re a veteran service nonprofit based here in South Dakota that...
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in South Dakota data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner. The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East, located at 1000 S. Burr St.
newscenter1.tv
Octoberfest comes to Box Elder with “Boxtoberfest”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Box Elder held their inaugural Boxtoberfest on Saturday, October 15. Boxtoberfest kicked off with the tapping of the first keg. There were also a cornhole tournament, a food truck from Wall Meat, a polka band and, of course, a lot of beer. Hairy Cow Brewing Company was there to show off some of their brews to get people excited about the business coming to town. Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the hope that it’ll be finished by the fall.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis brothers to compete at Indian National Finals Rodeo
STURGIS, S.D. – Jackson and Kashton Ford are no strangers when it comes to competing in rodeos across South Dakota. But this week, the brothers from Sturgis have an opportunity to compete on a national stage. Kashton and Jackson are gearing up to compete at the Indian National Finals...
newscenter1.tv
Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning
According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
KELOLAND TV
Jamie Smith joins Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary to talk hot button issues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a packed room at the Holiday Inn City Centre as the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary hosted gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith for a conversation. The event was intended to be a debate between all three gubernatorial candidates but only Jamie Smith accepted the...
