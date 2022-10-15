ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, VA

WSLS

ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Attention leaf-peepers! Fall foliage peaks over the next two weeks

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. One of the best things about living in this area is getting to see the vibrant fall foliage every year! The leaves have been slowly changing over the past few weeks and many of you are sharing the view of your backyards.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

Linkous, Wayne Franklin

Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime

As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Valley SPCA holds ‘Spayghetti’ fundraising event

ROANOKE, Va. – A unique fundraising event to help the Roanoke Valley SPCA. On Tuesday, the shelter held a ‘Spayghetti’ event to raise money for animal procedures. Spaghetti, salad, and bread meals were sold for $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit. For every six meals...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA

