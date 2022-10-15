Read full article on original website
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
WSLS
ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll
ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WSLS
Attention leaf-peepers! Fall foliage peaks over the next two weeks
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. One of the best things about living in this area is getting to see the vibrant fall foliage every year! The leaves have been slowly changing over the past few weeks and many of you are sharing the view of your backyards.
WSLS
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Lil’ Bit Corny keeps fun flavors poppin’ in the New River Valley
RADFORD, Va. – “Ya know…you have a dream. You work hard at it, and dreams do come true.”. That dream for Christine, Marvin and Katlyn Eilert was to bring something new to the New River Valley. Christine knew it had to be a Lil’ Bit Corny.
NRVNews
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
WSLS
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
WDBJ7.com
Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
WSLS
Wednesday’s temperatures make little headway following near-record chill Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was the coldest October day we’d seen in about 4-5 years, with some early season snow flurries floating around too!. Some snow flurries will be possible Wednesday morning, but we don’t expect them to be as persistent. High temperatures will actually recover by...
Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime
As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
WSLS
TAP kicks off its Bringing Hope Home campaign by awarding local stars
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress presented the 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award and Client of the Year Award on Monday, to kick off their annual Bringing Hope Home campaign. The 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award was presented to Abby Verdillo Hamilton, president & CEO of the United...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley SPCA holds ‘Spayghetti’ fundraising event
ROANOKE, Va. – A unique fundraising event to help the Roanoke Valley SPCA. On Tuesday, the shelter held a ‘Spayghetti’ event to raise money for animal procedures. Spaghetti, salad, and bread meals were sold for $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit. For every six meals...
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
WSLS
Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
