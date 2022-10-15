Read full article on original website
Kentucky man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested in Nashville
A man wanted for his connection with the murder of his daughter has been arrested in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
WKRN
$10K reward offered for information in 2021 murder case of Nashville father
Metro police are asking for the public's help to put a little heat on a cold case murder that has gone unsolved for 635 days. $10K reward offered for information in 2021 murder …. Metro police are asking for the public's help to put a little heat on a cold...
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County
Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as "Shug," has not spoken to her family in over a week.
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
WKRN
Flu cases increasing in Tennessee
Doctors urge patients to get flu and COVID shots as flu cases increase in Tennessee. Doctors urge patients to get flu and COVID shots as flu cases increase in Tennessee. Man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested. Man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested. 1 dead...
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
Sumner County debates banning book from schools
The Sumner County School Board will discuss a controversial book at its Tuesday meeting. One elementary school parent requested that the book be banned from library shelves.
wgnsradio.com
Operation Fall Brakes to enforce aggressive driving
Dramatic increases of drivers committing road rage and aggressive driving on Interstate 24 prompted “Operation Fall Brakes,” an enforcement and education effort to curb these behaviors in Rutherford County. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said “Operation Fall Brakes” is a combined effort to make it safer on Rutherford County roads...
WSMV
Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
WKRN
Man accused of pointing gun at store employee
A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. Newsmaker: Mentors needed for TN Achieves.
WKRN
Missing Maury County woman
The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing. The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
WSMV
TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Bell Road underpass cleanup part of Antioch revitalization
As Antioch sees a boom in development, leaders are trying to address long-standing concerns like homelessness and trash at the Interstate 24 and Bell Road intersection.
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
