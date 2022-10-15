ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Flu cases increasing in Tennessee

Doctors urge patients to get flu and COVID shots as flu cases increase in Tennessee. Doctors urge patients to get flu and COVID shots as flu cases increase in Tennessee. Man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested. Man wanted in connection with daughter’s death arrested. 1 dead...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Operation Fall Brakes to enforce aggressive driving

Dramatic increases of drivers committing road rage and aggressive driving on Interstate 24 prompted “Operation Fall Brakes,” an enforcement and education effort to curb these behaviors in Rutherford County. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said “Operation Fall Brakes” is a combined effort to make it safer on Rutherford County roads...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Teen boy shot in East Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a Sunday night shooting in East Nashville. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot on South Sixth Street late Sunday night. The boy was standing in a parking lot when he was shot. According to police, the boy felt...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused of pointing gun at store employee

A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money at a store in Nashville. Newsmaker: Mentors needed for TN Achieves.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Maury County woman

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing. The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman in her early 20s who has been reported missing.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

TBI: Missing man out of Rutherford County found dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 69-year-old man missing from Rutherford County is dead after they issued a Silver Alert for him on Sunday night. TBI said their hearts go out to the family and friends he left behind. Jesse Hobbs was last seen in...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

