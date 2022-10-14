Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah debate?

Friday night's much anticipated debate between Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker was a fast-paced affair, and many claims were thrown out by both candidates.

Walker largely managed to avoid the gaffes he has become known for on the campaign trail thus far, and Warnock dodged many of the questions posed by the moderators, though remained composed throughout.

But were they honest throughout?

Walker: 70% of drugs from Mexico come through Atlanta

According to a Department of Justice report on the Atlanta High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area , or Atlanta HIDTA, Atlanta is a hub from drugs coming into the United States from Mexico.

The report says the convergence of Interstates 20, 75, and 85 in Atlanta provides Mexican traffickers with easy access from the Southwest border (Arizona, California, and Texas) to eastern U.S. drug markets.

The 70% number is feasible, but all drug trafficking numbers are estimates. But the Atlanta HIDTA is listed as the leading distribution center for powder cocaine, methamphetamine, commercial-grade marijuana, and heroin, so while Walker's number might be off, the overall sentiment is true.

Ruling: Partially false

Walker: Warnock voted with Biden 96% of the time

A regularly updated tally by political tracking site FiveThirtyEight.com shows Warnock voting alongside President Joe Biden’s position 96.4% of the time. Despite the a high level of support, it still ranks in the lower one-third of all Democrats.

But this is the case with most Democrats and Republicans. Rarely do Democrats vote against Biden's supported position, and Republicans rarely vote in favor of his position.

And while Warnock's voting record is often in lockstep with Biden's wishes, on Friday he waffled when asked if he would support Biden running again in 2024, not giving an outright answer and noting that the people of Georgia "didn't hire me to be a pundit."

Ruling: True

Warnock: Walker pretended to be a police officer

Walker has claimed in the past that he worked with police in Cobb County, and claimed he "spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school" to soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in September 2019. "Y'all didn't know I was an agent?"

”I work with the Cobb County Police Department, and I’ve been in criminal justice all my life,” he said in 2017.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution report from June found that Walker was never certified as a police officer, or an FBI agent, but a spokesperson from his campaign said he is an "honorary deputy" for Cobb County Sheriff's Office and three other Georgia counties, not specifying which.

The Cobb County Police Department told the AJC it had no record of involvement with Walker, and the Cobb Sheriff’s Office could not say whether he was an honorary deputy.

Ruling: True

Sources:

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement. He didn't.

Department of Justice: Atlanta High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

FiveThirtyEight.com: Running tally of congressional votes

