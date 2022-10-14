ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah debate?

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tyWi_0iZqX2WQ00

Friday night's much anticipated debate between Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker was a fast-paced affair, and many claims were thrown out by both candidates.

Walker largely managed to avoid the gaffes he has become known for on the campaign trail thus far, and Warnock dodged many of the questions posed by the moderators, though remained composed throughout.

But were they honest throughout?

Walker: 70% of drugs from Mexico come through Atlanta

Previously: Warnock defends record in debate, criticizes Walker as dishonest

'Ready to lead Georgia': Walker runs past abortion rumors, mental health troubles

Live updates: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock debate concludes. Walker would support Trump, his necklace and more

According to a Department of Justice report on the Atlanta High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area , or Atlanta HIDTA, Atlanta is a hub from drugs coming into the United States from Mexico.

The report says the convergence of Interstates 20, 75, and 85 in Atlanta provides Mexican traffickers with easy access from the Southwest border (Arizona, California, and Texas) to eastern U.S. drug markets.

The 70% number is feasible, but all drug trafficking numbers are estimates. But the Atlanta HIDTA is listed as the leading distribution center for powder cocaine, methamphetamine, commercial-grade marijuana, and heroin, so while Walker's number might be off, the overall sentiment is true.

Ruling: Partially false

Walker: Warnock voted with Biden 96% of the time

A regularly updated tally by political tracking site FiveThirtyEight.com shows Warnock voting alongside President Joe Biden’s position 96.4% of the time. Despite the a high level of support, it still ranks in the lower one-third of all Democrats.

But this is the case with most Democrats and Republicans. Rarely do Democrats vote against Biden's supported position, and Republicans rarely vote in favor of his position.

And while Warnock's voting record is often in lockstep with Biden's wishes, on Friday he waffled when asked if he would support Biden running again in 2024, not giving an outright answer and noting that the people of Georgia "didn't hire me to be a pundit."

Ruling: True

Warnock: Walker pretended to be a police officer

Walker has claimed in the past that he worked with police in Cobb County, and claimed he "spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school" to soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in September 2019. "Y'all didn't know I was an agent?"

”I work with the Cobb County Police Department, and I’ve been in criminal justice all my life,” he said in 2017.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution report from June found that Walker was never certified as a police officer, or an FBI agent, but a spokesperson from his campaign said he is an "honorary deputy" for Cobb County Sheriff's Office and three other Georgia counties, not specifying which.

The Cobb County Police Department told the AJC it had no record of involvement with Walker, and the Cobb Sheriff’s Office could not say whether he was an honorary deputy.

Ruling: True

Sources:

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement. He didn't.

Department of Justice: Atlanta High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

FiveThirtyEight.com: Running tally of congressional votes

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah debate?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
HipHopWired

Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IDAHO STATE
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos

Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy