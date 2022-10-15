Wired: Des Moines Christian senior night
URBANDALE — Des Moines Christian almost didn’t get a Senior Night.
The Lions were scheduled to face Shenandoah on Friday, but the Mustangs had to cancel their season. So DMC improvised on its milestone night.
Mark Freund has more in this week's Wired.
