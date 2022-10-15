ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Mendon rushes for state record 674 yards in win over Marcellus

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
The Mendon football team rushed for a new state record 674 yards on Friday.

It came in a 66-17 win over Marcellus on the road. The Hornets scored points in each of the four quarters in the game, including 30 in the first.

The opening touchdown of the game came in the first minute or so. Evan Lukeman rumbled 78 yards for the score to put the Hornets on top, 6-0.

Jack McCaw then ran for an 80-yard TD on the next possession, the conversion attempt put Mendon up 14-0. That lead grew to 22-0 after Lukeman rushed for a 37-yard TD just two minutes later.

Marcellus was able to finally get on the board just before the end of the quarter. There, Cordell Jones-McNally booted a 30-yard field goal through the uprights with 13 seconds left before the end of the first. Unfortunately for Marcellus, Mendon would score again before the quarter was over.

As time expired in the first, Lukeman scored his third touchdown of the night, an 80-yard scamper. McCaw rushed in the conversion and it was 30-3.

In second quarter action, Mendon got two rushing scores.

The first was a Lukeman 59-yard run. The second was a 34-yard run from McCaw.

In between those scores was a 34-yard TD from Parker Adams to Dawsen Lehew for Marcellus.

Mendon led 44-10 at halftime.

In the third, Lukeman would score for a fifth time, a 25-yard run. Mendon added another TD when freshman JT Lux rushed for a 65-yard TD. An extra point made it 59-10 Hornets at the end of three.

During fourth quarter play, Marcellus got a touchdown pass from Adams to Nathan Mihills, a 41-yard strike. Jones-McNally made the extra point.

Another freshman scored for Mendon in the fourth quarter as well when Owen Graham scored on a 1-yard TD plunge.

Lukeman ran 12 times for 347 yards in the game. McCaw rushed 12 times for 178, Lux added 115 on the ground with six carries. Both Gorham (20 yards) and Mason Wilczynski (22 yards) also ran the football for the Hornets.Officially, they carried it 39 times for 674 yards, an average of better than 17 yards per rush.

Luke Schinker and Lux led the defense with seven stops each. Gabe Haigh, Nathan Vergauwen, Nic Stiver and Alex Smith all had five tackles.

Marcellus got 197 yards passing from Adams and the two scores.

Mihills caught five for 77 and a TD. Lehew led Marcellus with five tackles.

Colon 73, Camden-Frontier 34

Colon scored in double figures in all four quarters Friday night, beating Camden-Frontier 73-34.

The Magi posted 26 points in the opening quarter and led 40-12 at halftime. The lead was 53-12 heading into the fourth, where Camden-Frontier held a 22-20 edge.

Simon Vinson threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter for Colon.

Two went to Justin Wickey, two went to Owen Wilson. Wickey’s TDs were from 2 and 35 yards out. Wilson’s went for 38 and 19 yards.

In the second, Vinson rushed a 38-yard TD run in to make it 33-6 Colon.

The Magi also scored on defense. Kaleb Thaxton recovered a fumble and took it back to the house on a 39-yard TD recovery.

Camden-Frontier did score on a 73-yard TD pass from Ethan Wickham to Alexander Hall.

Colon’s lead at the half was 28 points.

In the third, Vinson found Wickey once more for a score. This came on a 13-yard play that capped off a 5-play, 51-yard drive which took 2:14 off the clock. Maverick Downs would find the end zone for Colon as well in the quarte,r this was on a 28-yard run to make it 53-12 following the Alessandro Vanalli extra point.

In the fourth, Camden-Frontier scored the first two TDs to make it 53-26.

Colon would answer back with a 26-yard TD pass from Downs to Blake Vanderstraaten.

Thaxton would run in a 46-yard TD later in the quarter.

Colon scored a second time on defense when Dane Borgert recovered a fumble and rumbled 40 yards for the score. Thaxton’s conversion rush was good, making the game 73-34.

Colon led in total offense, 442-329. The Magi were behind in the time of possession, 30:46-17:14.

Tucker Lafler didn’t find the end zone, but he led the Magi rushing attack with 102 yards on six carries. Thaxton rushed for 84 on six carries, Downs added 41 and Vinson 16.

Vinson completed 15 passes for 178 yards and five TDs. Wickey hauled in 13 catches for 121 and three TDs, Wilson caught two for 57, Vanderstraaten caught two for 21.

Thaxton led the defense with 11 tackles, Wilson added 10, including three for loss.

Vanderstraaten had nine tackles and intercepted a pass as well, Downs also finished with nine stops while Lafler had eight. Luiz Sanchez-Cross had a sack in the game and Kyle Muntian made an interception while Conner Hetman also recovered a fumble.

Waldron 58, Burr Oak 12

The Burr Oak football team dropped a 58-12 decision to Waldron on Friday.

Garrett Johnson scored both touchdowns for the Bobcats in the game.

