Somerset, MA

Somerset Berkley football bounces back in a big way at home against Greater New Bedford

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 4 days ago

SOMERSET — The Somerset Berkley football team bounced back into the win column on Friday.

After getting blanked by Apponequet last week, the Raiders took out their frustrations on Greater New Bedford and coasted to an easy 37-7 win on Senior Night at Hanson Memorial Field on the campus of Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

With the victory, SBR improved to 4-2.

Ashton Khoury, Davis Sullivan and Matt Baldwin each scored rushing touchdowns in the win. Khoury also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Ian Sullivan caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Meehan. Austin DeSouto added a field goal late. Wyatt Figueiredo had a pair of two-point conversions.

SBR hosts Old Rochester next week.

Wareham 42, Atlantis Charter 12

The Tritons had a rough go at home against non-league opponent Wareham.

"Embarrassing home loss," Atlantis Charter head coach Kazeem Adediran said. "It humbled us, got punched in the mouth and [we] didn't respond. They won two in a row and thought they were giants and [were] shell shocked."

Angel Solivan and Davion Adediran each added rushing touchdowns for the Tritons.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

