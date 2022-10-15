At Late Night in the Phog, Bill Self sets sights on back-to-back national titles for Kansas basketball

Late Night in the Phog on Friday was about two things for Kansas’ men’s basketball team.

For one, the Jayhawks were able to celebrate their national championship-winning squad. Former players Remy Martin, Chris Teahan, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Mitch Lightfoot returned to campus to see the banner revealed. Those in attendance were able to get a look at the national title rings.

Secondly, the Jayhawks could make a pivotal shift in their focus toward the upcoming season. They held a scrimmage, giving fans another chance to see returners like Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris Jr. on the floor with newcomers like Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr. There’s a little less than three weeks until the exhibition Nov. 3 at home against Pittsburg State.

And early on in the evening, head coach Bill Self made clear what they’re striving to be able to do. They’re looking to be back in this position again next year. Without hesitation, he brought up repeating as national champions.

“We’ve had so many good teams, we’ve had some nice runs, but it’s actually time for us to drop another banner,” Self told the crowd. “Now we’re the only school in America that can say, ‘Not only are we going to drop one, we’re the only school in America that can drop one back-to-back.’”

Just like last season, the road to a national championship would come with its challenges. Self thinks Wilson will need to have an All-America season for Kansas to have a chance to be really good. But despite major roles to fill with the departures of guys like David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, not to mention Martin and more, the mix of returners and newcomers has a chance.

Harris and Wilson give the Jayhawks two of their starters from the national championship game. Gradey Dick gives them a potential star freshman who may head off to the professional ranks after just one season in college. And there are plenty of others, like McCullar, jockeying for significant minutes.

It may take time for Self to figure out just how to handle what he wants to do with his bigs at the 5 spot. With as much of a new-look roster as Kansas has, it may be a case where the team the Jayhawks look like in January is much different than what they look like in November. But Kansas was picked to finish second in the Big 12 Conference by the league’s head coaches for a reason, and it’ll likely have a top 10 spot nationally when the season opener is played Nov. 7 at home against Omaha.

“I think there’s four guys that have a good chance of starting,” Self said during the broadcast of the scrimmage. “That’s obviously (Wilson) and, of course, (Harris), and Kevin and Gradey. I mean, I think those four have pry separated themselves a little bit. Now, at the 5-spot, it could be any of the five.”

Kansas’ “white” team topped the “blue” team 32-31 in the scrimmage the team held. Michael Jankovich led the losing side with nine points after making a trio of 3s. Wilson led the winning side with eight points, and had a few rebounds as well.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.