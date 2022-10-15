ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Constantine, Three Rivers win at home on Friday

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago

Constantine took care of its business on Friday night, beating visiting South Haven 46-0.

The Falcons scored in all four quarters Friday, including two touchdowns in each of the first three.

Brayden Clark scored the first three times for the Falcons.

In the first quarter, he rushed in for an 8-yard score and hauled in a 6-yard TD pass from Dean Topolski. It was 14-0 Falcons after one.

In the second, Clark scored on a 5-yard run early. Later in the stanza, Dom Jacobs found the end zone on a 3-yard run.

This put Constantine up 28-0 heading into halftime.

In the second half, Clark would score twice. Both of those came in the third quarter.

His first was a 56-yard TD run. The second came on a 37-yard TD.

Constantine led 40-0 going into the fourth.

In the final quarter, Caleb Bontrager crossed the goal line for the Falcons, making it 46-0.

Constantine rushed for 377 yards in the game. South Haven had just 234 yards total.

Topolski completed two passes for 25 yards and a TD. Clark caught the touchdown, Lukas Hagenbuch also hauled in one for 19 yards.

Clark rushed 18 times for 200 yards, Jacobs rushed 10 times for 52. Hagenbuch rushed for 30, as did Brody Jones.

Bennett VandenBerg rushed for 21, Isaac Moore rushed for 10.

Michael Featherstone had seven tackles to lead the defense, Moore made five stops while Bontrager, VandenBerg and Jacobs all had 4.5 tackles.

Carter McGree and Hagenbuch each picked off a pass in the game.

Three Rivers 13, Plainwell 10

Three Rivers did not score a point in three quarters of football on Friday night.

It mattered not as the Wildcats beat Plainwell 13-10. All 13 points for TR came in the second quarter. The Cats trailed 3-0 after one but led 13-3 at the half.

Plainwell’s only other touchdown came in the third.

Landon DeVaney got the scoring started midway through the second quarter. He hit from 32 yards out on a field goal.

Three Rivers scored twice with fewer than two minutes remaining before the half.

The first TD was an 11-yard TD pass from Caleb Quake to Angelo Hausmanis. The extra point was no good.

Then, after a sudden change of possession, the Cats had the football back. They would score on a 21-yard TD pass from Quake to Andrew Brown with seven seconds remaining. Heston Saunders booted the extra point through and it was 13-3 TR heading into halftime.

A 9-yard TD run from Landon Dixon-Schuhmacher for Plainwell at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter made the game interesting. But Three Rivers was able to hold the Trojans scoreless the rest of the way to seal the win.TR ran 54 plays for 238 yards, Plainwell ran 55 for 255.

Neither team turned it over.

Quake was 13 of 22 passing for 137 yards and two TDs. Drew McClain led the rushing attack with 83 yards on 22 carries.

Brown hauled in five passes for 45, Hausmanis had three for 38. Adam Saddler caught two for 26, Luis Warmack hauled in two for 14 and JD Dewiler caught one for four.

The TR defense was led by Jace Gray with nine tackles, including a sack. Saddler totaled six tackles, Dewiler made five stops. Lloyd Ruesink and Jacob Reynolds each had four tackles.

Three Rivers is now 5-3 and travels to North Branch next week.

