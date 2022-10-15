Groveport defense stifles Newark

NEWARK — Despite forcing nine turnovers on the night, the Newark football team (2-7, 0-4) fell to Groveport (4-5, 2-2) 32-7 in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play in the Wildcats' home finale. Newark was held to nine first downs and just 34 yards of total offense, including negative rushing yards.

The Cruisers harassed Newark quarterback Steele Meister all night long, sacking him three times and never let running back Tee Davie get going. Meister was 10-for-30 passing for 73 yards, and Davie had 12 carries for -13 yards.

“They physically dominated us on the line of scrimmage,” Newark coach Bill Franks said. “I think Groveport played really hard, and I don’t think at times we did offensively. When things are going bad on the offensive side, the only thing you could do is keep playing hard.”

Newark’s first play from scrimmage was ominous foreshadowing for what the night would be like offensively when the Cruisers' defensive line penetration blew up a Wildcat run play and Groveport’s Luke Stewart recovered a fumble on the Wildcat 8-yard line. Three Martez Davis runs later, and the Cruisers were up 7-0.

The Wildcats would hang tough in response early as senior linebacker Max Durbin picked off an Aaron Britford pass and took it back 34 yards for the score. Durbin then put some English on the ensuing kickoff and it was fumbled away by the Cruisers into the arms of sophomore Xander Martin.

The Cruiser offense had a big second quarter. It had a seven-play scoring drive to start the period, capped by a Britford touchdown pass to receiver Morgan Ragland for 11 yards.

After a Durbin punt on the next possession, wingback Elijah Simmons swept it 45-yards for a touchdown on the first play of the drive. Groveport would force another punt and had a short field, taking just six plays to score as Rashid King plunged into the end zone from 4 yards.

In the second half, the Wildcats forced turnovers on six straight possessions: Bentley Johnson and Drayson Peterson had interceptions; Cameron Carver, Aydon Heckman-Kirk and Durbin had fumble recoveries, but Newark would come up empty each time offensively.

“We played so hard on the defensive side,” added Franks.

Durbin was Newark’s leading rusher with 27 yards on six carries. Carson Burnett had two catches for 34 yards.

For the Cruisers, Britford was 4-for-9 passing for 32 yards. Davis had 12 carries for 74 yards.

The Cats will finish with Lancaster on the road in Week 10. Groveport, which unofficially clinched a Division I playoff spot, will host Central Crossing.