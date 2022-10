Agates beat Hibbing

Two Harbors 59

Hibbing 14

TWO HARBORS — The Agates grabbed a 22-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the win over the Bluejackets at home Friday.

Deacon Bark had a 47-yard scoring run, Tate Nelson returned an interception 44 yards and and Ethan Bopp had a 1-yard plunge in the first 12 minutes for Two Harbors.

In the second quarter, Kyler Pitkanen scored on a 19-yard pass from Bopp; Bark had a 30-yard scoring run; Jacob Carpenter had a 2-yard jaunt; and Alex Cernada kicked a 27-yard field goal.

In the third quarter, Cash Williams had a 35-yard scoring run, and in the fourth quarter, Tate Nelson scored on a 53-yard run.

Hibbing scored its first points in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Ethan Eskeli, and a 76-yard kickoff return by Jack Bautch.

HHS 0 0 0 14 — 14

TH 22 24 7 6 — 59

First Quarter:

TH — Deacon Bark 47 run (Alex Cernada kick)

TH — Tate Nelson 44 interception return (Jacob Carpenter run)

TH — Ethan Bopp 1 run (Cernada kick)

Second Quarter:

TH — Kyler Pitkanen 19 pass from Bopp (Cernada kick)

TH — Bark 30 run (Cernada Kick)

TH — Carpenter 2 run (Cernada kick)

TH — Cernada 27-yard field goal

Third Quarter:

TH — Cash Williams 35 run (Cernada kick)

Fourth Quarter:

H — Ethan Eskeli 2 run (Thomas Hagen run)

TH — Tate Nelson 53 run (Cernada kick)

H — Jack Bautch 76 kickoff return (run failed)