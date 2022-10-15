Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Ghost Town in Missouri is TerrifyingTravel MavenAvilla, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
933kwto.com
Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names
Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
Weekend Wrap (Oct. 15 & 16)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Carthage superintendent announces retirement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district. Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students. Dr. […]
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
IHOP confirms it’s coming to Pittsburg
There's been discussion about whether or not an IHOP is coming to Pittsburg. Well, there is.
KTLO
Area man killed after ejection from vehicle
A Boone County man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle early Thursday morning. Twenty-year-old Pierce Marshall of Lead Hill was pronounced dead at the scene between Lead Hill and Omaha. According to the Arkansas State Police, Marshall was traveling on Arkansas Highway 281. His vehicle reportedly ran...
KTTS
Deadly Crash Involving 4 Teenagers Near Republic
(KTTS News) — Two teenagers died and two more were hurt in a crash east of Republic. The Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old driver, who was from Republic, lost control of his car Saturday night on Farm Road 170 east of Republic and hit a tree. A 15-year-old boy...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
the-standard.org
A lasting legacy: Former MSU professor returns to campus 32 years after retirement
Dr. Howard Petefish, 95, former Missouri State University professor and alum began working at the university, then Southwest Missouri State College, in 1952. Before teaching at the university, Petefish attended MSU as an undergraduate student. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University to complete his bachelor’s degree. While...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River
VERNON CO., Mo. — On Saturday night, Missouri Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, 2 miles north of Moundville, Missouri. The single-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by 21-year-old Torie N. Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas. She died at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
KTTS
Names Of Teenagers Released In Deadly Crash
(KTTS News) — People in Republic and Billings are mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend. 16-year-old Maverick Beaman from Republic was driving the car that crashed east of Republic Saturday night. KY3 says Beaman worked at Popeyes in Republic. 15-year-old Wyatt Barnes,...
Weekend rumors lead to more police at Nevada Schools
Concerned parents prompt a message from law enforcement about a "possible threat at the Nevada High School."
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
KYTV
Security cameras catch porch pirates in Northwest Springfield subdivision
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays are right around the corner, so it may be a good idea to start considering protecting your packages and mail. Neighbors on the northwest side of Springfield said so-called porch pirates targeted them. Neighbors, such as Karra Ginsberg, in the Spring Meadows Estates subdivision,...
Comments / 0