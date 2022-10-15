Read full article on original website
10/18 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll
By The Associated PressThe Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4 Indpls Cathedral (9) 7-1 332 3 Brownsburg – 8-1 278 1 Center Grove […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity partner for affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. Habitat said roughly 14,000 families in the county are overpaying in rent, and want to become...
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
Inside Indiana Business
How do Indiana colleges & universities rank?
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings and three Indiana schools are among the top 100. The website says with the first “early decision” college-application deadline due on November 1, the list gives college-bound seniors more information to help decide the best school for them.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
WNDU
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition for in-person classes. Now, he was […]
WNDU
Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions. The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.
WNDU
California man sentenced to 80 years in 1999 rape of Logansport woman
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a California man was sentenced for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in 1999. 53-year-old Rodriguez Todd was sentenced to 80 years in prison. The prosecution proved that he kidnapped the woman at knifepoint while she stopped her car to check her transmission fluid...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Indiana to Live and Visit
Although routinely disparaged for being ‘The Crossroads of America’, the oft-overlooked Indiana is home to much more than just rural farmland and busy interstates. As well as cool college towns and its vibrant capital Indianapolis, it contains the quiet suburban city of Carmel which is often featured on lists of the best places to live in the US.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WNDU
‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign launched to combat drug abuse in Michigan
(WNDU) - Officials in southwest Michigan have taken aim at fentanyl. On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign. Totten said that from May to September, law enforcement said they have seized over 60 kilograms of...
insideedition.com
Indiana Woman Shares TikTok as She Says She Found Herself Inside U-Haul Store
A customer found herself inside a U-Haul store after it closed for the night. "It's an hour past closing. I don't think anybody's in here," Shelby Spalding shared on TikTok. She was waiting for a hitch to be installed on the back of her car when she says the folks at the front desk decided to call it a day. She went searching to see if anyone was around. Finally, she realized the guys in the garage were still hard at work, and she was free.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Indiana direct tax rebate check payments worth up to $325 arriving any day now
Over 1.7 million eligible Indiana residents are expected to receive up to $325 through taxpayer refund checks in the upcoming weeks, with all deliveries expected by Nov. 1. Residents who filed their taxes in 2020 are eligible for a $125 taxpayer refund, which will also automatically qualify them for an additional $200 refund, according to the state. The payments are expected to come either as two separate checks, one check combined with a direct deposit payment, or as one check equaling $325. Joint filers can receive up to $650.
