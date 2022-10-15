ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Parole for Charles Manson follower has been blocked by the governor of California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWfhz_0iZqVOM500

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday denied parole for Patricia Krenwinkel, Charles Manson follower.

According to The Associated Press, for the first time in May, a two-member parole panel recommended that Krenwinkel, who is now 74 years old, be released. She was denied patrol 14 times.

However, Newsom said that she is too much a of public safety risk and has blocked her parole, according to the AP. He had previously rejected parole recommendations for other Manson followers. Manson died in prison in 2017.

Newsom agreed that she had been well-behaved in prison and has completed various programs, even showed some remorse, but he said she still poses a risk for “future dangerousness,” according to the AP.

Krenwinkel was 19 when she met Manson, according to the AP.

More than five decades ago, Krenwinkel wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using a victim’s blood, according to the AP.

Krenwinkel became California’s longest-serving female inmate after another Manson follower, Susan Atkins, died in prison in 2009 from cancer, according to the AP.

Krenwinkel was convicted in 1969 of the murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people, according to the AP. She helped kill Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, the following evening.

According to the AP, Krenwinkel and other followers of Manson were sentenced to death initially, but they ended up getting resentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. This happened because the death penalty in California in 1972 was ruled for a time to be unconstitutional.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX — (AP) — A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

MIAMI — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator,...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide is sidestepping previous support for tighter voting restrictions and doubts about the 2020 presidential vote as he tries to avoid turbulence in his campaign for what would typically be a little-noticed election win by a Republican seeking Indiana's top elections office.
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Radio

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Multiple hospitalized after house fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga — Multiple people have been hospitalized after a house fire in South Fulton. Officials say there are several people unaccounted for. The fire occurred on the 7000 block of Oswego Trail Road.. Lt. Eric Jackson said his department received a 911 call around 4:42 a.m. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
WSB Radio

Metro freeze warning ushers in coldest weather of season so far

Monday night into Tuesday was chilly. Get ready for chillier than that into Wednesday morning. Metro Atlanta is under a freeze warning until late into Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Brad Nitz says overnight temperatures outside the perimenter in the suburbs are expected to fall to near freezing. It will be a few degrees warmer around Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy