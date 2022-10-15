Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, marked the start of the incarcerated WNBA star’s eighth month in Russian prison with a short but poignant note on Instagram. On Monday, Oct. 17, Cherelle shared a short video, which contained a smattering of photos and videos, as well as a new statement from her. “I’ve felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her,” Cherelle said. “I want to thank President Biden for the Administration’s efforts to secure her release. As my family and I continue on this journey, I’d like to thank our friends, leaders, and supporters, who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return. Let’s share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones.”

18 HOURS AGO