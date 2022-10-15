Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth with newly named street, key to the city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stretch of road drivers once knew only as McLean Street, is now permanently cemented as Missy Elliott Boulevard. Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street in Missy Elliott's honor. Monday, they made it official. City leaders unveiled...
WAVY News 10
2 missing children from Hampton safely located
Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their father, Timothy Truitt, was also located and taken into custody. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EMffaZ. 2 missing children from Hampton safely located. Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault
WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
WAVY News 10
‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk teens
Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a gun, links him to additional rapes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s1Mr6F. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. It happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Chamberlin, just off Old Buckroe Road in the Phoebus area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
allaccess.com
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'
MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
‘Queen of Rap’ Missy Elliott heads to Virginia to attend Portsmouth street dedication ceremony
A Portsmouth native and the "Queen of Rap" herself, Missy Elliott will be in Virginia today attending a day of festivities centered around a street dedication ceremony in her honor.
Fmr. Portsmouth city manager sues city, alleging corruption
Angel Jones, the former Portsmouth City Manager, is suing her former employer for more than $5 million, alleging public corruption amongst city council members.
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Portsmouth man sentenced to 150 months for cocaine distribution
A Portsmouth has been sentenced to more than 12 years for distributing cocaine.
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man they say unlawfully filmed a woman.
Portsmouth community prepares for Missy Elliott street dedication ceremony and parade
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Five-time Grammy award-winning artist and Hampton Roads native Missy Elliott is returning to her hometown of Portsmouth. City leaders and community members are hosting a parade and ceremony that marks a renaming of a city street in her honor. Missy Elliott graduated from Manor High School...
2 children abducted in Hampton found in North Dakota
HAMPTON, Va. — Two children allegedly abducted by their father in Hampton are safe after officers found them in North Dakota. Timothy Truitt, 36, is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly kidnapped Jaxon Truitt, 2, and Adriana Truitt, 1, at a Hampton Walmart and fled to North Dakota.
Virginia Beach community organizes color run in remembrance of local teen
The color run will begin at the Lago Mar Park, 801 Casa Verde Way, Virginia Beach 23456 at 10 a.m. on October 30. It is open to students and community members, both kids and adults.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads man gets 60 days in jail for Jan. 6 involvement
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads will spend 60 days behind bars in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Court records show Ryan Suleski was in the Capitol that day. The FBI used videos from TikTok to identify him. He said on camera that he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”
Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District. Police...
Suspect sought after Rent-A-Center burglary in Hampton
The investigation found that the suspect shattered a window to get into the building around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect stole an undisclosed item then left.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Portsmouth celebrates local legend Missy Elliott with street renaming, pep rally
News 3 is live at Manor High School, Elliott's alma mater, to capture the excitement and celebrations being held to honor a local legend.
Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
Comments / 0