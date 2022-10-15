ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

2 missing children from Hampton safely located

Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their father, Timothy Truitt, was also located and taken into custody. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EMffaZ. 2 missing children from Hampton safely located. Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault

WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk teens

Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a gun, links him to additional rapes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s1Mr6F. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. It happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Chamberlin, just off Old Buckroe Road in the Phoebus area. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
HAMPTON, VA
allaccess.com

WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

2 children abducted in Hampton found in North Dakota

HAMPTON, Va. — Two children allegedly abducted by their father in Hampton are safe after officers found them in North Dakota. Timothy Truitt, 36, is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly kidnapped Jaxon Truitt, 2, and Adriana Truitt, 1, at a Hampton Walmart and fled to North Dakota.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads man gets 60 days in jail for Jan. 6 involvement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads will spend 60 days behind bars in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Court records show Ryan Suleski was in the Capitol that day. The FBI used videos from TikTok to identify him. He said on camera that he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy